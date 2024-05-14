BookCAMP 2024: The Trade Show for Independent Authors and Publishers
Ted Olczak, Publisher of BookCAMP magazine
A significant publishing industry trade show designed to benefit authors and publishers
BookCAMP 2024 will provide practical, actionable information & connect authors and publishers with other publishing professionals that can make a difference in their book sales & publishing programs.”GLEN RIDGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BookCAMP 2024 event is a three day trade show taking place on June 23-25th, 2024, where independent authors, publishers, industry experts will gather to learn, trade success stories and network.
BookCAMP 2024 will help indie authors & publishers improve their bookselling strategies. Topics that range from marketing, publicity, distribution through bookstores, libraries, big box stores such as Costco, Target, etc, and the impact of audiobooks on print books sales will help authors and publishers succeed.
Speakers include:
* Michele Cobb, Executive Director of the Audio Publishers Association, Publisher of AudioFile magazine as well as the Executive Director of PubWest
* Wolfgang Schmid of Surplus Logistics LLC., a 50 year veteran of global logistics
* Brian Jud, Executive Director of the AAPS
“I believe it's a significant key event in years for our industry,” said David Nudo, former publisher of Publishers Weekly, Former Managing Director of Books of The New York Times, and a show participant.
Also, worldwide authors will be recognized at the awards ceremony. An expected 200 attendees are anticipated for the Independent Press Award and NYC Big Book Award ceremonies & dinner at BookCAMP 2024 on Monday, June 24, 2024 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel near Newark Liberty International Airport. Singapore, China, and Australia are just a few of the authors’ countries represented, along with authors and publishers from across the United States.
Publisher Ted Olczak said “With authors and publishers in focus, BookCAMP 2024 will provide practical, actionable information and connect them with other publishing professionals that can make a bottom line difference in their book publishing programs and book sales.” Additionally Publisher Olczak said, “For the Independent Press Award and the NYC Big Book Award, I believe this is the most far reaching book awards celebration, with such a large number of authors and international participation.”
ABOUT
The BookCAMP 2024 event grew out of a quarterly magazine BookCAMP, Library of Congress ISSN: 2994-4406, which addresses authors and publishers' business challenges of book publishing.
BookCAMP 2024