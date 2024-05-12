Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2024 highlights an atmosphere spiced by World Heritage and presents the beauty of museums

MACAU, May 12 - In order to celebrate the International Museum Day on 18 May, 22 museums in Macao co-organised the annual event of the museum sector, the “Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2024”. The event was held in a lively atmosphere and featured a wide range of intriguing activities, including dance performances, game booths, experience activities, workshops and online games, unleashing the charm of museums in the community, attracting the active participation of residents.

The opening ceremony was held on 12 May at the Mount Fortress Garden, and was officiated by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; the Assistant Director of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department of the Hong Kong SAR Government, Leung Kit Ling; the Director of the Guangdong Folk Arts Museum, representing the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province, Huang Haiyan; the Acting Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office of the Macao SAR Government, Cheng Wai Tong; the Acting Director of the Marine and Water Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Tong Iok Peng; the Deputy Director of the Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Lao Lan Wa; the Commissioner of the Public Security Forces Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Seak Teng Fong; the First-class Chief of the Fire Services Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Wong Iong Keong; the Deputy Curator of the Macao Science Centre, Sylvester Cheong Hung Fat; the Vice President of the Board of Directors and Secretary-General of the Kiang Wu Hospital Charitable Association, Ung Pui Kun; the Vice President of the Association of Piety and Charity of the Lin Fong Temple, Kong Weng Heng; and the member of the Tung Sin Tong Charitable Society, Choi Meng Wai.

The award ceremony of the “Photography Contest of Macao International Museum Day 2024 – Macao Coastline” was also held at the event. The contest aims to encourage photography enthusiasts to document the changes of Macao’s coastline over time, in an effort to promote the continuous protection of the ocean and marine biodiversity, for a cleaner ecosystem and a safer place to live in. The photography contest was divided into “general category”, “youth category” and “children category”. A total of 133 entries were received, and three winners were selected for the Appreciation Awards respectively for category.

The museums hosted a wealth of activities on the day of the carnival, including the game booths “George Chinnery - Themed Photography Studio”, “19th century Macao Streets”, “Get to Know the Handover Gifts”, “Put Together a ‘Figure’”, “Fun-filled Education with Tung Sin Tong”, “Interactive Game ‘Proverbs Solitaire’”, “Interactive Game ‘Walking with Lin’”, “Natural History Drawing Search”, “Biodiversity in the Environment (electronic game)”, “Sustainable Earth (electronic game)”, “‘Enter the Macao Museum’ Experience Activity” and “Remote Control Fun Race”; workshops such as the “Screen Printing Experience Workshop”, the “Workshop of Drawing on Shell Decorations of Traditional Window”, the “‘Focusing on George Chinnery’ Workshop” and the “Collection of Animals – Recycling Workshop of Plastic Heat Shrink Sheets”; as well as the exhibition “Kiang Wu’s Patriotism Across Three Centuries”. Cultural and museum institutions from Hong Kong also set up booths at the event, giving an introduction about each museum.

On this year’s International Museum Day, themed “Museums for Education and Research”, Macao’s museums launch a variety of online and offline activities in May, creating a strong festive vibe and cultural atmosphere in the community. In addition, the mobile game “My Museum Visit Passport” is available from today (12 May) until 2 June for three weeks. The public can enter the game page by scanning the QR code of the game. Upon the completion of e-stamp collection at the museums, participants stand a chance of winning a gift from the museums and enter the lucky draw.

The Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2024 is jointly organised by the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt, the Former Chong Sai Pharmacy, the Tung Sin Tong Historical Archive Exhibition Hall, the Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum, the Lin Zexu Memorial Museum of Macao, the Heritage Exhibition of a Traditional Pawnshop Business, the Fire Services Museum, the Maritime Museum, the Communications Museum, the Museum of Taipa and Coloane History, the Treasure of Sacred Art of St. Joseph’s Seminary, General Ye Ting's Former Residence, the Macao Grand Prix Museum, The House of Macao Literature, the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao, the Museum of the Macao Security Forces, the Macao Science Centre, the Macao Museum, the Macao Museum of Art, the Taipa Houses, the Kiang Wu History Museum and the Jao Tsung-I Academy.

For more information about the special activities of each museum in May and registration method, please visit the “Museums in Macao” website (www.museums.gov.mo).