OSCE Chair-in-Office Ian Borg to visit Armenia

VIENNA/VALLETTA, 12 May 2024 — The OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, Ian Borg, will visit Armenia on 13 May.

In Yerevan, Minister Borg will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan, President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan and members of the Armenian delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

The focus of the visit will be on co-operation between the OSCE and Armenia, underscoring the Organization’s continued commitment to promoting and advancing sustainable peace and resolving conflicts throughout the OSCE region.

For more information about the 2024 OSCE Chairpersonship of Malta, please visit the OSCE website: https://www.osce.org/chairpersonship.

Contacts:

Thomas Attard

CiO Spokesperson

+43 660 1202877

thomas.attard.1@gov.mt