Submit Release
News Search

There were 157 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,265 in the last 365 days.

OSCE Chair-in-Office Ian Borg to visit Armenia

VIENNA/VALLETTA, 12 May 2024 — The OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta, Ian Borg, will visit Armenia on 13 May.

In Yerevan, Minister Borg will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan, President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan and members of the Armenian delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

The focus of the visit will be on co-operation between the OSCE and Armenia, underscoring the Organization’s continued commitment to promoting and advancing sustainable peace and resolving conflicts throughout the OSCE region.

For more information about the 2024 OSCE Chairpersonship of Malta, please visit the OSCE website: https://www.osce.org/chairpersonship.

Contacts:

Thomas Attard

CiO Spokesperson

+43 660 1202877

thomas.attard.1@gov.mt

You just read:

OSCE Chair-in-Office Ian Borg to visit Armenia

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more