Farmsent and Varda Forge Strategic Partnership towards a nature-positive food system
Farmsent, the blockchain platform connecting farmers directly with buyers, announces a strategic collaboration with Varda, an ag-tech data service provider.
Farmsent, the blockchain platform connecting farmers directly with buyers, announces a strategic collaboration with Varda, an ag-tech data service provider. This partnership aims to enhance transparency and sustainability in the agricultural sector.
Unlocking valuable insights for regenerative agriculture hinges on accurate data tracking. Varda’s service, Global FieldID, enables the identification of each plot of agricultural land empowering farmers with precise information to optimize their practices. Assigning a unique field ID serves as a foundation for precise tracking, ensuring each farm and field is clearly identified within Farmsent's platform.
Expressing his enthusiasm for the partnership, Davide Ceper, CEO of Varda, emphasized the significance of leveraging data-driven insights for regenerative agriculture, stating, "Our collaboration with Farmsent will provide agribusinesses and consumers with clearer data insights on regenerative farming practices. Global FieldID is meant to serve as a collaborative system where participants, like Farmsent, benefit from using a standard and shareable ID for every land parcel their customers farm, and can contribute their own boundaries so that, over time, quality, completeness and accuracy of the GFID database will constantly grow
Farmsent is committed to empowering small farmers and ensuring food security, and leverages blockchain to establish a transparent and secure marketplace. Farmsent aims to increase profits for farmers and deliver fresher produce to consumers. Importantly, Farmsent focuses on three core areas critical for the agricultural industry: Trade, Trade Financing, and Traceability, often referred to as the 3Ts. Through this partnership, Farmsent will integrate Varda's advanced data services into its platform,DEPPs, enabling farmers and stakeholders to access comprehensive insights for informed decision-making while contributing field data to Varda’s data warehouse.
Yog Shrusti, CEO of Farmsent, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with Varda to drive positive change in the agricultural landscape. By combining Farmsent's blockchain expertise with Varda's data services, we aim to empower farmers, enhance sustainability, and foster a nature-positive food system.’’
The Farmsent-Varda partnership signifies a commitment to advancing sustainable agriculture. Together, they will work towards improving transparency, traceability, and sustainability in the food supply chain.
