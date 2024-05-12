St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief (x2), Petit Larceny from Dwelling (x2)
CASE#: 24A4003506
TROOPER: Griffin Pearson
STATION: VSP-St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5-6-24 at 1721 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cold Hill Rd. / Grimes Rd., Lyndon, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, Petit Larceny from Dwelling
ACCUSED: Juvenile
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
ACCUSED: Juvenile
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Burke, VT
VICTIM: Andre Deos
AGE: 72
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified by Andre Deos (72) of stolen and destroyed property at his encampment in Lyndon, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and discovered the building broken into with several items missing and/or destroyed. Investigation revealed two juveniles from the surrounding area had traveled to the encampment two weeks prior and admittedly stole several items. Several of the items taken were later located at one of the juvenile’s residences, before being returned to Deos. Both juveniles were subsequently cited to appear in Caledonia County Family Court on 6/20/24 at 1200 hours to answer for the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6-20-24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Caledonia County Family Court
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOTS: No
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
