St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Mischief (x2), Petit Larceny from Dwelling (x2)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#:  24A4003506

TROOPER:  Griffin Pearson     

STATION:  VSP-St Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  5-6-24 at 1721 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cold Hill Rd. / Grimes Rd., Lyndon, VT

VIOLATION:  Unlawful Mischief, Petit Larceny from Dwelling

 

ACCUSED:  Juvenile                                              

AGE:  N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Lyndon, VT

 

ACCUSED:  Juvenile                                              

AGE:  N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  East Burke, VT

 

VICTIM:  Andre Deos                                              

AGE:  72

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Lyndon, VT

             

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified by Andre Deos (72) of stolen and destroyed property at his encampment in Lyndon, VT. Troopers responded to the scene and discovered the building broken into with several items missing and/or destroyed. Investigation revealed two juveniles from the surrounding area had traveled to the encampment two weeks prior and admittedly stole several items. Several of the items taken were later located at one of the juvenile’s residences, before being returned to Deos. Both juveniles were subsequently cited to appear in Caledonia County Family Court on 6/20/24 at 1200 hours to answer for the aforementioned charges.

 

COURT ACTION:  Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  6-20-24 at 0830 hours            

COURT:  Caledonia County Family Court

LODGED - LOCATION:  No     

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOTS:  No

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

You just read:

