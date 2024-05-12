"Thunder's Call": A Heart-Wrenching Animated Short Spotlights Climate Change Crisis

Thunder The Elephant Champions Climate Change Awareness Thunder The Elephant An Elephants Journey Thunder The Elephant 4-Book Series

Popular Choice in Children's Elephant Books, Thunder the Elephant Brings Hope and Awareness to Climate Change

Thunder's Call Unites Against Climate Crisis” — Erik Shein

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, May 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thunder the Elephant , the beloved protagonist of the award-winning children's book series by Erik Shein, is stepping onto the global stage in a groundbreaking initiative to raise awareness about climate change. Thunder, known for captivating readers with his adventures and inspiring messages, is now leading a charge to address one of the most pressing issues of our time through a powerful public service announcement (PSA).The new Indiegogo campaign , aims to fund the production and distribution of the climate change PSA featuring Thunder the Elephant. With Thunder as the spokesperson, the campaign seeks to leverage his widespread popularity and engage audiences of all ages in the urgent conversation about environmental conservation, sustainability and climate change.In a poignant 6-minute animated short titled "Thunder's Call," viewers are taken on a gripping journey through the eyes of Thunder the Elephant as he navigates a world torn apart by the devastating effects of climate change. this emotionally charged narrative sheds light on the urgent need for environmental action and serves as a powerful catalyst for change.As Thunder traverses landscapes once lush with life, now barren and desolate, he encounters a heartbreaking reality: his fellow wildlife struggling to survive amidst dwindling resources and vanishing habitats. Witnessing the suffering of his friends—be it the parched waterholes, scorched forests, or displaced habitats—Thunder's resolve is put to the test.With tears streaming down his face, Thunder's trumpet becomes a rallying cry, echoing through the silent skies and calling upon all creatures to unite against this common threat. In the midst of despair, Thunder's unwavering determination offers a glimmer of hope—a beacon of light amidst the chaos."Thunder's Call" captures the urgency and devastation of climate change urging viewers to confront reality and take action before it's too late. This emotional tale is a stark reminder of the consequences of inaction and the critical need for collective effort to safeguard our planet for future generations."We believe Thunder the Elephant has the potential to become an iconic symbol for climate action," says Erik Shein, the author behind the beloved character. "Through this PSA, we aim to not only raise awareness about the critical issues facing our planet but also inspire tangible actions towards a more sustainable future."The PSA will highlight the interconnectedness of wildlife conservation, climate change, and the well-being of our planet. Thunder's endearing charm and relatable personality are expected to resonate deeply with audiences, particularly conservationists, wildlife lovers, and individuals passionate about addressing climate change.By supporting this campaign, individuals can make a direct impact on efforts to combat climate change and protect endangered species.In addition to the Indiegogo campaign, Thunder the Elephant's journey to raise awareness about climate change includes collaborations with environmental organizations, educational initiatives, and a potential future in film production. With Thunder's popularity consistently placing his books in the top 20 on Amazon, the potential for expanding his reach and influence is vast."We envision Thunder not only as a literary character but also as a catalyst for change," says Shein. "Our hope is that this PSA will spark meaningful conversations, inspire action, and ultimately contribute to a healthier planet for all."To learn more about Thunder the Elephant and support the Indiegogo campaign for the climate change PSA, visit the official campaign page at https://igg.me/at/Thunders-Journey Together, we can make a difference in the fight against climate change and protect the precious ecosystems that Thunder and countless other species call home. About Erik Shein : Erik Shein is the accomplished author behind the beloved Thunder the Elephant book series, which has garnered widespread acclaim and consistently ranks among the top 20 on Amazon. Shein's literary talent extends beyond Thunder's adventures, as he is also the creative force behind the animated feature film "Legend of Secret Pass." The film boasts an impressive cast of voice actors, including Graham Greene as Grandpa, Ron Perlman as Parker, and Frankie Muniz as Manu. Shein's latest literary endeavor, "Finding Footprints: A Sasquatch Saga," promises to captivate readers with its blend of mystery, adventure, and the unexplored depths of the natural world.

Thunder, an African elephant and his herd are taken by poachers. When the poacher, Drago, takes Thunder away with an African grey parrot but the vehicle crashes