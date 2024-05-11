Dept of Agriculture donates over 600lbs of cantaloupes to local institutions in St Kitts

(MOA) Basseterre, St. Kitts: The Department of Agriculture St. Kitts, through its Marketing Unit (Depot) is making a significant impact in the community through its recent donation of over 600 pounds of cantaloupe to local institutions in need.

The locally grown cantaloupes were donated to the St. Christopher Children’s Home, the Cardin Home, the J.N France General Hospital and the St. Kitts Nevis Defence Force on Friday, 10th May 2024, as part of keeping its commitment of achieving sustainability and food security.

These institutions play a vital role in providing care and support to individuals in need of access to healthy and nutritious food on a regular basis. By receiving such a large quantity of cantaloupe, they are able to offer residents and patients a healthy and delicious option for their meals. Fruits like cantaloupe are not only delicious but also packed with essential vitamins and minerals that are vital for maintaining a healthy diet.

In a brief handing over at the J.N France General Hospital, Head of the Media and Communication Unit in the Ministry of Agriculture, Chaira Flanders said “the Department’s generous effort to redistribute surplus produce to those in need not only minimizes food waste but also addresses hunger and food insecurity in a tangible way.” Meanwhile, Director of Health Institutions at the Ministry of Health, Jenson Morton thanked the Department of Agriculture for their generous donation, noting that patients will be able to enjoy the healthy fruits of the farmers’ labour.

While at the St. Christopher Children’s Home, Marketing Unit Representative Leonard Lestrade said it was a pleasure to hand over the produce for the children at the home to enjoy. Home Mother, Shamika Caines accepted the cantaloupe and thanked the Agriculture Department for its generosity and “for always remembering the little residents of the St. Christopher Children’s Home.”

The Department of Agriculture’s commitment to supporting local institutions through donations like this one highlights the importance of community partnerships in addressing food insecurity and promoting overall well-being.