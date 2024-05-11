The Salvation Army Continues to Assist Storm Survivors in Maury County

[Nashville, TN] (May 11th, 2024) – The Salvation Army is continuing service today to assist survivors from this past Wednesday’s tornado. Hot meals will be served from their mobile kitchen at the Tornado Hub at Randolph Howell Elementary as well as taken out into the hardest hit areas of the community on their roving meal unit. Salvation Army officers and staff will also be offering emotional and spiritual care to any who need it.

“We are privileged to serve alongside all the other wonderful groups coming together to help our neighbors recover. Our teams not only provide those basic needs of a good meal and cold drink, but also that ear to hear, shoulder to lean on, and arms to hug as survivors start the process of rebuilding,” Captain Philip Canning, Incident Commander for The Salvation Army in Nashville.

There will be fixed meal site at Randolph Howell Elementary (653 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, TN) and a roving meal unit traveling in the affected areas of the community. Mealtimes will be:

Breakfast: 9:00am

Lunch: 12:00

Dinner: 5:00

Yesterday The Salvation Army provided:

Meals – 284

Drinks – 353

Snacks – 17

Emotional & Spiritual Care Connections - 9

If the community would like to help, monetary donations are the most effective way to allow us to gather the resources needed to best assist our community. 100% of donations given for this disaster will be used to fund our emergency response and recovery efforts for this disaster.

You can financially support our response efforts through the following channels:

Online: HelpSalvationArmy.org

Phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY

Mail: The Salvation Army, PO Box 436437, Louisville, KY, 40253 – please put May 2024 Middle Tennessee Tornadoes on your memo line.

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit www.SalvationArmyUSA.org . Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood