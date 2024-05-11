More than $1M Already in the Hands of Ohioan Tornado Survivors

COLUMBUS – Just over one week since the federal disaster declaration for the March 14 tornadoes, Ohioan survivors have received more than $1 million in FEMA recovery assistance.

Nearly 100 applicants across 11 designated counties now have FEMA funds for help with serious needs, paying for a temporary place to live, home repairs and other needs not covered by insurance. These funds are grants that do not need to be repaid.

“FEMA’s individual assistance program is designed to provide much-needed relief to people after a disaster and help them jumpstart their recovery as quickly as possible,” said FEMA’s Federal Coordinating Officer Toney Raines. “This milestone is just the start of FEMA’s commitment to making sure Ohio survivors have the resources they need to recover in a meaningful way.”

If You Need Help: Apply for FEMA Assistance

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

Remember: Only damage and needs related to the March 14 tornadoes are eligible.

After You Apply: Navigating the Process

Keep in mind a few tips:

If you haven’t yet, file that insurance claim . Applicants who are insured for the disaster damage to their home must provide an insurance settlement or benefit documents to FEMA before being considered for federal assistance.

. Applicants who are insured for the disaster damage to their home must provide an insurance settlement or benefit documents to FEMA before being considered for federal assistance. FEMA may need to perform an inspection of your damaged home. Be sure to answer your phone to get that inspection scheduled. You can learn more about the inspection process on FEMA’s What to Expect: Housing Inspections fact sheet.

Be sure to answer your phone to get that inspection scheduled. You can learn more about the inspection process on FEMA’s What to Expect: Housing Inspections fact sheet. Read any FEMA letter you receive carefully. These letters will explain additional information FEMA may need from you and any assistance you may be eligible for and how it should be used. To receive updates and notifications faster, create an online DisasterAssistance.gov account after applying for FEMA assistance.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Ohio, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4777.