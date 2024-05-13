Senseii Games to Transform Urban ’Hoods, like Detroit, into Tech Meccas
Elon Musk believes software engineers began as video gamers. 83% of Black young people play video games and thus can become software engineers, too.
I would not have started programming if it was not for video games. Video games are a powerful force for getting young kids interested in technology. It has a bigger knock-out than people realize.”DETROIT, MI, US, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Most people see Video gaming as pure entertainment without realizing the Department of Defense initially created Video games to teach logic, problem-solving, applied Algebra and geometry skills. These are the same skills needed to develop an algorithm - step-by-step instructions for a computer,” states Ida Byrd-Hill CEO of Automation Workz and creator of Senseii Games.
— Elon Musk, CEO Tesla/ Space X
Senseii Games is a puzzle maze game where users move a robot from point A to point B using stacked blocks with simple directions, angle degrees or Algebra. At the end of each level, users receive a congratulatory message they created some JavaScript code. The mazes get more complicated at each level and so does the JavaScript code, proving user have the algorithmic mindset needed for technology careers.
Automation Workz has been using Senseii Games as an admissions tool for their Cybersecurity, network engineer and AI/Data Analytics workforce development training programs. Ida Byrd-Hill exclaims with joy, “It has been so exhilarating to see Black and Brown people, who were afraid they were not ‘smart enough’ for emerging tech, enter and complete rigorous training. Our learner training completion rate is 75%, 5x higher than competitors and our average learner annual salary is $67,250 compared to competitors of $31,200. Our highest graduate is earning $166,000 with 30% of alumni earning over $100,000.”
Ida believes Senseii Games can transform urban poverty-stricken neighborhoods into tech meccas to unleash mass prosperity. Her rationale is based on a Pew Research 2015 study that shows 83% of Black teens and 69% of Hispanic teens play video games and Elon Musk’s belief software engineers began as video gamers.
Ida, in 2004, noticed cities, like Detroit, devoid of national retailers had multiple GameStop stores. People of color own a PlayStation or Xbox before they own a laptop and have played thousands of hours of video games developing real skills that pay the bills. Automation Workz has been immersed in research of how to convert video gamers into computer coders – cybersecurity, network engineering and AI/data analytics professionals. Senseii Games is her secret weapon set to transform Urban ’Hoods, like Detroit, into Tech Meccas.
Automation Workz is giving away Senseii Games for Free. Encourage young people ages 14-34 to signup and play Senseii Games today!!!
BIO
Ida Byrd-Hill, CEO of Automation Workz, is a graduate of the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor with a BA in Economics and Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University with an MBA. Ida has 35 years of business experience.
Ida Byrd-Hill is a member of the Detroit Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and CEO Talent Council; and Chair of West Michigan African American Tech Readiness Collaborative. She is also a member of the Electric Vehicle Jobs Academy, and Society Human Resources Management (SHRM).
Ida is the author of 8 books, including Invisible Talent Market-Solving the Talent Shortage Without Outsourcing and Visas. https://www.autoworkz.org
Ida Byrd-Hill
Automation Workz
