Governor Newsom Proclaims Adverse Childhood Experiences Awareness Day 5.11.24

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring May 11, 2024, as Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Awareness Day.

As part of the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative, the California Surgeon General is this month launching an ACEs and Toxic Stress Healing-Centered Awareness Campaign to improve our understanding of ACEs and toxic stress and connect youth, young adults and those who support them with strategies that promote healing.

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

Ensuring that the youngest Californians have a healthy start in life is one of the best investments we can make in our state’s future. Today, we shine a light on the importance of preventing and addressing Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and their wide-ranging impacts on individuals, communities, and our state as a whole.

Adverse Childhood Experiences are highly stressful and potentially traumatic experiences that, without proper care, can lead to toxic stress – a prolonged activation of the stress response systems that can disrupt the development of brain architecture and other organ systems. Toxic stress is a root cause of many chronic health and societal challenges, from heart disease to homelessness. ACEs affect millions of Californians. A recent survey conducted by RAND found that 60% of surveyed individuals have experienced at least one ACE, and 23% of youth and 30% of parents and caregivers have experienced four or more ACEs.

California has taken significant action to prevent and address the negative health impacts of ACEs. The ACEs Aware Initiative, led by the Department of Health Care Services in partnership with the California Surgeon General, provided the funding to move the needle on ACE screening and treatment of toxic stress. To date, more than 35,300 individuals have been trained to screen for ACEs and more than 2.3 million screenings of more than 1.5 million Medi-Cal members have taken place.

On Adverse Childhood Experiences Awareness Day and throughout Mental Health Awareness Month, I urge all Californians to learn about evidence-based prevention and healing strategies to help the next generation of Californians lead happy and healthy lives.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim May 11, 2024, as “Adverse Childhood Experiences Awareness Day.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 1st day of May 2024.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

