Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming Attends the 32nd Northeast Asia Cooperation Dialogue

From May 8 to 10, 2024, Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Korean Peninsula Affairs Liu Xiaoming attended the 32nd Northeast Asia Cooperation Dialogue (NEACD) in Tokyo, Japan. He delivered a keynote speech at NEACD, emphasizing that China has made positive contribution to promoting security and cooperation in Northeast Asia, and played a constructive role to facilitate the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue and other hotspot issues. He also expressed China's readiness to work with other parties to uphold peace, development and stability of Northeast Asia.

On the sidelines of NEACD, Liu Xiaoming had separate meetings with official representatives, including U.S. Senior Official for the DPRK Jung H. Pak, ROK Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director-General for North Korean Nuclear Affairs Lee Jun-il, and Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Director-General for Asian and Oceanian Affairs Namazu Hiroyuki, exchanging views with them on situation in Northeast Asia and the Korean Peninsula, as well as issues of shared interest.

