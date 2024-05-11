KZDD Electronic Media Co., Ltd. mengumumkan kemitraan periklanan strategis dengan OXK Exchange dan BYBIT Exchange

KZDD1 KZDD KZDD2013

LONDON, U.K., May 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kezhongda Electronic Media Co., Ltd. has joined forces with OXK Exchange and BYBIT Exchange to forge a strategic advertising partnership. This collaboration will bring together the expertise and resources of three leading companies in the media, advertising industry and digital currency to provide innovative and effective solutions to customers.

Through this collaboration, KZDD Electronic Media Ltd., OXK Exchange, and BYBIT Exchange will jointly develop and implement advertising strategies to help companies reach target audiences and achieve their marketing goals. With KZDD's strong influence in the electronic media market and OXK Exchange and BYBIT Exchange's rich experience in currency trading and blockchain, this cooperation will definitely create a strong force in the industry.

A KZDD Electronic Media Ltd spokesperson said: “We are proud to announce our strategic partnership with OXK Exchange and BYBIT Exchange. This partnership will allow us to combine our strengths to provide comprehensive advertising services to our clients benefiting our company by providing comprehensive advertising services to our clients, but also our clients, who will have access to state-of-the-art advertising and marketing solutions. "

The partnership between KZDD Electronic Media Limited and OXK Exchange and BYBIT Exchange is proof of the three companies' commitment to providing best-in-class services to their customers. With their combined expertise and resources, they are expected to make a significant impact on the advertising industry and digital currency space. All three companies are excited about the opportunities this partnership presents and look forward to working together to achieve customer success.