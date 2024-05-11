CE hails addition of eight mainland cities to facilitated individual travel scheme

MACAU, May 11 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, today thanked the Central Government, on behalf the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government, for enabling eligible people from a further eight mainland cities to travel to Hong Kong and Macao under the facilitated individual travel (FIT) scheme, with effect from 27 May 2024.

The National Immigration Administration announced today that the State Council had approved the addition of eight cities to the FIT scheme. They are all provincial capital cities, namely: Taiyuan in Shanxi Province; Hohhot in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region; Harbin in Heilongjiang Province; Lhasa in Tibet Autonomous Region; Lanzhou in Gansu Province; Xining in Qinghai Province; Yinchuan in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region; and Urumqi in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The MSAR Government would fully seize the opportunities brought by this favourable measure, said the Chief Executive. It would work with relevant industries to optimise continuously Macao’s tourism facilities and enhance the city’s capabilities to receive visitors, in order to contribute to economic development and accelerate the city’s integration into overall national development.

The Chief Executive noted that the eight cities lately added to the FIT scheme presented an exciting opportunity in terms of population size. It would undoubtedly mean stronger economic benefits for Macao’s retail and tourism industries.

In order to welcome more visitors, the MSAR Government was committed to organising a greater number of international events, and to enriching the content of exhibitions and trade, as well as of cultural, and sporting gatherings, in order to diversify the experiences offered to tourists. Efforts would also be made to optimise and enhance the capability of the city to receive visitors; and to optimise immigration measures, customs procedures, and transportation arrangements. In addition, this year will mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland, events that will be celebrated in an atmosphere of vibrancy and diversity, showcasing the elements of Macao’s “Tourism+” offerings in the most fitting manner.

The MSAR Government, in collaboration with relevant industries, is making full preparations to welcome individual travellers from the further eight cities added to the FIT scheme.

The Chief Executive took the opportunity to express gratitude to the National Immigration Administration and relevant departments and ministries of the Central Government for their support for tourism development in Macao. It is hoped that there will be continued strengthening of communication and cooperation, in order to create more favourable conditions for residents from the mainland to travel to Macao.

The FIT scheme for mainland residents travelling independently to Hong Kong and Macao was launched in 2003. Since its implementation, the number of mainland visitors to Macao has seen a significant increase, driving the continuous development of Macao’s tourism industry and relevant business activities. It is believed that the addition of a further eight cities to the scheme will significantly stimulate growth in the number of mainland tourists visiting Macao, thereby fostering cultural exchanges and a sense of shared identity between residents of the mainland and residents of the MSAR, while bringing fresh and remarkable economic benefits for Macao.