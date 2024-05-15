India born, Dubai-based Artist Art Noor Conferred with Honorary Doctorate for Contributions in Technology and Art

Aslam Shems Speaking with the Press with the Glory University Jury member Aslam Shems receiving the Doctorate from the Glory University Jury Group Photograph of Aslam Shems with Other Awardees of the Honorary Degree in Dubai

Art Noor, the Dubai-based artist celebrated for his captivating displays on the iconic Burj Khalifa receives an Honorary Doctorate at Dusit Thani.

"Don't avoid challenges; seek them. Happiness comes from doing, not having; from giving, not taking; from loving, not hating” — Aslam Noor Shems

DUBAI, UAE, May 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mr. Aslam Noor Shems, popularly known as Art Noor, has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate at a prestigious conference held at Dusit Thani, Dubai. This recognition comes as a testament to his significant contributions in the fields of Advertising, Technology, Creativity, and Art.Art Noor, the India-born Dubai-based artist, has gained widespread recognition for his captivating displays on the iconic Burj Khalifa for two successive years. His unique blend of art and technology has mesmerized audiences and earned him a reputation as one of the most innovative multidisciplinary artists in the region. This Honorary Doctorate further solidifies his position as a pioneer in the art world.The conference, held at Dusit Thani, Dubai, was attended by prominent figures from various industries. The Honorary Doctorate was conferred upon Art Noor by a panel of esteemed jury and experts, who recognized his exceptional talent and contributions. In his acceptance comments, Art Noor expressed his gratitude and stated, "I am thankful to the almighty, humbled and honored to receive this prestigious award by Glory International USA. It is synchronous for me to embark on the next chapter of professional life".In 2022, the Dubai Department of Culture awarded him a Golden Visa in recognition of his contributions to art and culture in the region. One of Art Noor's most notable achievements is becoming the first artist globally to have his works displayed on the Burj Khalifa for two consecutive years, coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan. These videos have amassed millions of views on social media.Art Noor's work has not only captivated audiences locally but has also made a positive impact on the international community. He has been actively involved in various charitable and cultural initiatives, using his art to raise awareness for 'the spiritual and artist in all humans", through his "Spiritualized" series of exhibitions, showcased in some of the biggest and high-profile venues like the Fashion Avenue at The Dubai Mall and Nakheel Mall, at the Palm Dubai. This Honorary Doctorate serves as a reminder of the significant role that artists play in shaping society, as the communicator of deeper aspects of human existence.Aslam Noor Shems started his career. In the early 1980s, after completing post-graduate studies in advertising at IIMC Delhi, and entered the communications industry. He established one of Delhi's first creative-led ad agencies.In 1995, he introduced the Internet to the advertising industry, founding Shems Combit, a technology-driven company that trained the workforce for the fledgling Internet industry in India. Shems Combit was among the first companies in India to offer digital services in 1996, paving the way for the digital advertising era in the country.The award of Honorary Doctorate is a well-deserved recognition of Noor's contributions in the fields of Advertising, Technology, Creativity, and Art. His innovative approach and dedication to making a positive impact through his art have earned him this prestigious honor. As he continues to push the boundaries of art and technology, Art Noor's work will undoubtedly continue to inspire present and future generations of artists, intellectuals and spiritualists.

