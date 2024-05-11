Submit Release
News Search

There were 217 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,341 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam's National Report under UNHRC’s fourth cycle adopted by UPR working group

VIETNAM, May 11 - GENEVA — The United Nations Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group adopted Việt Nam’s National Report under UNHRC’s fourth cycle on May 10.

The working group’s report acknowledged Việt Nam’s national report, content of the dialogue on May 7 and 320 recommendations made by 133 countries.

The recommendations covered many fields, including perfecting the legal system, policies on human rights, promoting socio-economic development programmes, poverty reduction, ensuring rights of vulnerable groups, supporting minority ethnic groups, ensuring gender equality, the rights of children, the right to education, the right to freedom of religion and belief, the right to freedom of speech, human rights and business, human rights and climate change, participation in a number of international convention on human rights, and cooperation with the UNHRC’s mechanisms, among others.

Addressing the approval session, Việt Nam’s Deputy Foreign Minister Đỗ Hùng Việt reinstated the importance of the UPR mechanism, saying that the implementation of UPR recommendations throughout the review cycles supports Việt Nam’s efforts to promote and protect human rights.

He affirmed that Việt Nam will carefully study the recommendations and announce the country’s stance on them before the 57th session of the UNHRC.

Việt Nam wishes to strengthen cooperation with countries, partners and related parties in accordance with its principle during its 2023-25 tenure as a member of the UNHRC, which is “Respect and understanding, dialogue and cooperation, all human rights for all people,” the deputy foreign minister said.

In the time ahead, the Foreign Ministry and ministries and agencies in the working group for UPR of Việt Nam will review, assess and make recommendations to the Prime Minister regarding the country’s position about the recommendations, which will be announced ahead of the 57th session of the UNHRC slated for October this year.

During the 57th session, the UNHRC is expected to officially approve a report on the results of the UPR review for Việt Nam. — VNS

You just read:

Việt Nam's National Report under UNHRC’s fourth cycle adopted by UPR working group

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more