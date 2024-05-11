Intelligent Power Module Market Is Expected Significant Growth in the Near Future
Intelligent Power Module Market Size Analysis by Competitive landscape and Insights for next 5 years
The latest study released on the Global Intelligent Power Module Market by HTF MI evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The Intelligent Power Module market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Key Players in This Report Include: Infineon Technologies (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Semikron International GmbH (Germany), ON Semiconductor Corporation (United States), ROHM Co., Ltd. (Japan), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Texas Instruments Incorporated (United States), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc. (United States), Danfoss Group (Denmark), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (United States), Microchip Technology Inc. (United States), ROHM Semiconductor GmbH (Germany), Powerex Inc. (United States), Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V. (Netherlands), Others.
Definition:
An Intelligent Power Module (IPM) is a compact and integrated power semiconductor device designed for high-performance motor control and power conversion applications. It combines various power electronic components, such as insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs), diodes, gate drivers, and protection circuits, into a single module.
Market Trends:
●Integration of advanced features such as protection circuits, fault diagnostics, and intelligent thermal management into IPMs to enhance reliability, safety, and system-level performance.
Market Drivers:
●Increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions in various applications, such as motor drives and renewable energy systems, drives the adoption of intelligent power modules (IPMs) to optimize power conversion efficiency.
Market Opportunities:
●Opportunities for IPM manufacturers to tap into emerging markets, such as electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and industrial automation, driven by increasing demand for efficient and reliable power management solutions.
Market Leaders & Development Strategies:
●On 2nd April 2022, Infineon Technologies introduced a new 600V, 15A intelligent power module (IPM) tailored for home appliances, specifically targeting drive applications in room air conditioners. The CIPOS Tiny IM323-L6G module utilizes TRENCHSTOP IGBT RC-D2 transistors coupled with SOI gate driver technology and incorporates a built-in diode. This design aims to enhance efficiency and reliability while simultaneously lowering costs and reducing overall system size.
●On 8th December 2022, STMicroelectronics has introduced high-power modules designed for electric vehicles, aimed at enhancing performance and extending driving range. These new silicon-carbide (SiC) power modules from ST have been chosen for integration into Hyundai's E-GMP electric-vehicle platform, which is utilized by the KIA EV6 and various other models.
The Global Intelligent Power Module Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:
Intelligent Power Module Market is Segmented by Voltage Type (Low Voltage Intelligent Power Modules (Up To 600V), High Voltage Intelligent Power Modules (Above 600V)) by Power Device Type (IGBT (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor), MOSFET (Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor)) by End Use (Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global Intelligent Power Module market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report
• -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Intelligent Power Module market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Intelligent Power Module
• -To showcase the development of the Intelligent Power Module market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Intelligent Power Module market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Intelligent Power Module
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Intelligent Power Module market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Key questions answered
• How feasible is Intelligent Power Module market for long-term investment?
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for Intelligent Power Module near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Intelligent Power Module market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.
