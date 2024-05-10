Beyond the Ice: Nolan Sullivan's Journey to Leadership

Nolan Sullivan’s journey to becoming captain of the Omaha Hockey team hasn’t always been smooth, but it has always been filled with incredible moments that turn into cherished memories. As a student at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO), Sullivan arrived in 2019 with a clear goal: to play hockey. Since then, his unwavering positive outlook and dependable leadership have helped move the team toward greatness.

Sullivan's passion for hockey began early in life. At just three years old, his father helped him lace up his first pair of skates, instilling his first personal connection to the sport. He vividly remembers the thrill of watching his brothers play from the stands when he was just a kid, sparking a love for the sport that has stayed with him ever since. Despite dabbling in other sports throughout his time in high school, Sullivan remained deeply devoted to playing hockey.

From Rookie to Captain: Embracing Leadership

Sullivan arrived at UNO as an undergraduate student following two years of playing for a junior hockey team in Muskegon, Michigan. Pursuing collegiate hockey had been a lifelong dream for him, and his time with the junior team was a crucial steppingstone in his journey to becoming the player and leader he is today.

"Those two years were massive for my growth. I lived with an awesome host family, but it was a game-changer. It was my first taste of independence, and about 10 hours from where I grew up in Minnesota, so I couldn't just bounce back home to see my parents,” said Sullivan. “That time really forced me to grow up, mature, and figure out who I was going to be. It helped me step up in leadership skills too.”

As a freshman, Sullivan devoted himself to enhancing both his personal skills and the collective success of his team. Welcomed warmly by his teammates, he found solace in an environment that encouraged self-discovery, growth, and teamwork. This acceptance strengthened his confidence, allowing him to draw on the leadership skills he developed during his time in Michigan.

"Most guys come in just wanting to be great hockey players, but I also wanted to be a great leader,” said Sullivan.

By his sophomore year, Sullivan was already serving as the assistant captain of the Omaha hockey team. After three years of dedicated play, with two of those years spent as an assistant captain, Sullivan was given the role of team captain.

For Sullivan, representing UNO on the ice isn't just about playing hockey. It's about embodying the Maverick spirit, strong leadership, and community that defines the university. Through his role as captain, Sullivan has had the opportunity to connect with members of the UNO community, students, faculty, and administrators.

He recounted instances where he interacted with a variety of prominent figures on campus, from the student body president to UNO Chancellor Joanne Li, Ph.D., C.F.A., highlighting how his platform as a hockey captain has opened doors for meaningful connections and engagements.

Life as a Student Athlete: Overcoming Challenges

The road to captain wasn’t always an easy one. Throughout his time at UNO, Sullivan faced serious trials and tribulations, including going through the COVID-19 pandemic at the end of his first year. The most trying though was losing the team’s assistant coach, Paul Jerrard, to cancer during his fourth year.

Balancing academics, athletics, and a leadership role wasn’t an easy feat. Losing a strong mentor figure weighed on the team, leaving Sullivan to not only navigate his own emotions, but also provide guidance to his teammates.

Only one day after Jerrad’s death, he had to support the team as they flew out to Oxford, Ohio to play against Miami University. Within the week, he was speaking at his coach’s celebration of life on behalf of the team. This not only weighed heavily on Sullivan’s mind but also took a physical toll on him.

"It was like an emotional roller coaster. But one thing I've really learned is that, while caring for everyone else, I can only be a great leader if I'm doing okay too,” said Sullivan. "I had to learn to find time to rest and reflect on where my heart was at and what I was doing. I ran myself out of fumes at the end of the season."

It was this realization that led Sullivan to seek out support and resources around him. He began seeing Lindsey Hauser, Psy.D., associated athletic director and sports psychologist at UNO. The help he received from Dr. Hauser helped him through some of his darkest times, and showed him how to create intentional time to rest and take care of himself.

Finding Balance and Looking to the Future

Sullivan aimed to maintain balance across all areas of his life, a goal he achieved with the support of UNO. From accessing nutritionists to receiving tutoring assistance, he has benefited from outstanding resources provided by the university and the athletic department. Online classes have also been a large contributor to the balance in Sullivan’s life. UNO’s wide range of online courses allows him to maintain his coursework while on the road for hockey.

"Having the opportunity to take some classes online has been helpful. Also, our academic staff has been incredible. They help with scheduling, provide tutoring if needed, and ensure we prioritize effectively. It's a major recruitment factor for Omaha – the support we receive here is unmatched,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan's commitment to balance in his life is a big part of his approach to personal and academic growth. With the support of UNO's resources, like online classes and academic assistance, Sullivan has been able to do well both on the ice and in the classroom.

Being a part of Omaha hockey has been such a huge part of Sullivan's college experience, but it's been even more than that. His teammates have become like a second family, and UNO has provided him with a sense of belonging.

Recently, Sullivan inked a deal with a professional hockey team based in Kansas City, Missouri, securing his path to continue playing the sport at a higher level.

For Sullivan, it's more than just playing a sport. It’s about finding your people and feeling like you’re a part of something important. That's exactly what it's been, a journey of personal growth and community, all wrapped up in the game he loves.