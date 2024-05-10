UNO Appoints Dr. Yu-Che Chen as Interim Director of Public Administration School

The University of Nebraska at Omaha has appointed Dr. Yu-Che Chen as interim director of its School of Public Administration. Chen brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to public service to his new role, along with a clear vision to enhance the school's standing and impact.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to serve," Chen said. "Your encouragement and support have moved me from doubting my capability to embracing our potential for greatness together." This sentiment highlights his leadership style, which emphasizes collaboration and excellence.

Chen has outlined a three-point plan for the 2024-2025 academic year to advance the school:

Strengthen the Foundation of Togetherness: This initiative aims to build a strong community within the school by fostering a team-oriented culture to enhance morale and cohesion among faculty, staff, and students.

Elevate National Rankings: Chen plans to boost the school's national visibility and reputation, including preparing a detailed self-study report for accreditation and promoting the school's achievements on national platforms, such as the NASPAA conference.

Grow Our Talents: This effort focuses on attracting new hires and enhancing the capabilities of current faculty and staff to nurture a vibrant academic environment.

The theme for the year, "learn and grow together," integrates these initiatives into a cohesive strategy.

Chen, the Isaacson Professor at UNO and a seasoned public administration professor, also directs the Digital Governance and Analytics Lab. He has a strong track record in public policy research, particularly in the governance of artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Chen has secured over $3.8 million in grants from the NSF and other sources. He is also a primary investigator on a million-dollar + NSF grant, a rare achievement in public administration.

Chen earned his Ph.D. in Public Policy and Master of Public Affairs from Indiana University-Bloomington. He has authored numerous publications, including the co-edited "Oxford Handbook of AI Governance," and over 50 peer-reviewed articles. Currently, he is president-elect of the Digital Government Society and chairs the school's doctoral program, a flagship PhD program with 36 students.

As Chen takes on his new role, the school is preparing for engaging discussions and planning sessions, including a post-finals faculty/staff meeting and a strategic retreat before the fall semester. These meetings will align the school's objectives with Chen's vision and further solidify the community's commitment to excellence in public administration education.

Chen's appointment marks a new chapter for UNO's School of Public Administration, promising a future rich in innovation, collaboration, and significant advancement in education and research.