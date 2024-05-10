Upcoming Seasonal Changes to the Maverick Daily and the Bullseye

Following the conclusion of the spring semester, the Maverick Daily will begin operating on an adjusted schedule and the Bullseye will also see adjustments to its distribution. These changes reflect historical readership trends during the summer and a decrease in the level of campus activity.

The Maverick Daily

Beginning Monday, May 20, the Maverick Daily will move to a once-a-week, Monday-only distribution (or Tuesday following a holiday).

The Bullseye

The Bullseye will continue its Sunday publication schedule, but will only be sent to summer-enrolled students from Sunday, May 26 until early August. Throughout the summer, Special Edition Bullseyes and/or targeted emails will be sent to both summer and fall semester students to ensure the sharing of critical information.

Summer Submission Guidelines

As of Monday, May 13, all items for possible inclusion in the following week's Maverick Daily and/or Bullseye should be sent in by 3 P.M. on Wednesdays using our Start Your Project Form.