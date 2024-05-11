PHILIPPINES, May 11 - Press Release

May 11, 2024 Villar embarks on ALAB for carabao industry' s growth To alleviate the lives of farmers and further spur the development of the carabao industry, Senator Cynthia Villar is embarking on the so-called Accelerating Livelihood Assets Buildup (ALAB) Karbawan program. In her speech in the opening of the training on "Capacitating Coconut Farmers on Dairy Buffalo Production for Increased Income," held at the Villar SIPAG Farm School in Las Piñas-Bacoor, Cavite last May 7, Villar called on participants to apply back to their own communities the knowledge they will gain from the three-day training to help provide better future for the Filipinos. Villar said her support for the dairy buffalo enterprise was inspired by a visit to a barangay in Pagadian City. She saw local families managing dairy herds, processing, and selling dairy products locally. Curious about the economic viability of such enterprises, she thought of the the need for 50 carabaos per operation. Because of this, the following year, she allocated a PHP170 million budget to the DA-PCC to expand this model to 17 provinces. "Under ALAB, each province receives PHP10 million to buy 50 carabaos and a processing facility. The fund will also be used for other miscellaneous expenses," said the the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food. The ALAB Karbawan is an umbrella program for the province-wide Carabao-based Enterprise Development projects- the Carabao-based Business Improvement Network (CBIN) and Coconut-Carabao Development Project (CCDP). "Its primary goal is to establish robust carabao-based enterprises in recipient provinces to generate livelihood opportunities for farmers," said Villar. The training initiative is a collaborative effort between the DA-PCC and the DA-Philippine Coconut Authority (DA-PCA), in partnership with the Villar SIPAG Farm School. It focuses on educating coconut farmers about proper dairy buffalo production and management and enterprise development through a combination of lectures, demonstrations, and hands-on activities. The training is part of the CCDP, funded by DA-PCA. Dr. Liza G. Battad, DA-PCC executive director, thanked Villar for her continuous support to carabao-based enterprise programs. PCA Administrator Dr. Dexter R. Buted also thanked the senator, citing the crucial role of coconut-carabao farmers in sustaining the country's agricultural productivity. Villar, isinusulong ang ALAB para sa paglaki ng carabao industry Upang mabawasan ang kahirapan ng mga magsasaka at mapaunlad ang carabao industry, itinutulak ni Senator Cynthia Villar ang tinaguriang "Accelerating Livelihood Assets Buildup (ALAB)" Karbawan program. Sa kanyang pananalita sa pagbubukas ng training ng "Capacitating Coconut Farmers on Dairy Buffalo Production for Increased Income" na idinaos sa Villar SIPAG Farm School sa Las Piñas-Bacoor, Cavite, noong May 7, tinagubilinan ni Villar ang mga kalahok na gamitin sa kanilang komunidad ang mga makukuhang kaalaman mula sa three-day training. Sinabi ni Villar na ang kanyang suporta sa dairy buffalo enterprise ay hango sa pagbisita sa isang barangay sa Pagadian City. Nakita niya ang mga lokal na pamilya na namamahala sa mga nagpoproseso at nagbebenta sa lokal na merkado. Sa paniniwala sa economic viability ng buffalo enterprises, sinabi ni Villar na dapat bigyan ng 50 kalabaw ang bawat operasyon. "The combination of backyard dairy production and the Department of Agriculture- Philippine Carabao Center (DA-PCC) Dairy Box branding impressed me," ani Villar. Bunga nito, naglaan siya ng PHP170 million budget sa DA-PCC para palawigin ang modelong ito sa may 17 probinsiya. "Under ALAB, each province receives PHP10 million to buy 50 carabaos and a processing facility. The fund will also be used for other miscellaneous expenses," ayon pa sa chairperson ng Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food. Ang ALAB Karbawan ang umbrella program sa province-wide Carabao-based Enterprise Development projects, Carabao-based Business Improvement Network (CBIN) at Coconut-Carabao Development Project (CCDP). "Its primary goal is to establish robust carabao-based enterprises in recipient provinces to generate livelihood opportunities for farmers," sabi pa ni Villar. Ang training initiative ay collaborative effort ng DA-PCC at DA-Philippine Coconut Authority (DA-PCA) sa pakikipag-partner sa Villar SIPAG Farm School. Tinututukan nito ang pagbibigay ng edukasyon sa coconut farmers tingkol sa tamang dairy buffalo production at management at enterprise development sa pmamagitan ng mga lecture, demonstration at hands-on activities. Bahagi ang training ng CCDP na pinopondohan ng DA-PCA. Pinasalamatan ni Dr. Liza G. Battad, DA-PCC executive director, si Villar sa patuloy niyang suporta sa carabao-based enterprise programs. Nagpasalamat din si PCA Administrator Dr. Dexter R. Buted sa senator at tinukoy ang mahalagang papel ng senador sa coconut-carabao farmers upang mapanatili ang agricultural productivity ng bansa.