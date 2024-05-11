SPROUT SOCIAL, INC. STOCK DROP ALERT (NASDAQ: SPT): Sprout Social Stock Falls After Earnings; Top Law Firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP Encourages Investors Who Have Incurred Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you invested in Sprout Social, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by contacting Ross Shikowitz at ross@bfalaw.com, calling us at 212-789-3619, or by visiting https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/sprout-social-inc-investigation.



There is no cost to you.

Why Did SPT Drop 40%?

On May 2, 2024, Sprout Social announced earnings for the first quarter of 2024, reporting that it missed revenue guidance, incurred a larger operating loss as compared to the first quarter of 2023, had decelerated bookings, and that it would no longer be reporting annual recurring revenue. Sprout Social’s stock declined approximately 40% the following day. BFA is investigating whether Sprout Social and its executives made materially false and/or misleading statements to investors.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Sprout Social, Inc. you may have legal options. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The Firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

To obtain more information please contact:

Ross Shikowitz

ross@bfalaw.com

212-789-3619

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/sprout-social-inc-investigation

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. It was named among the Top 5 plaintiff law firms by ISS SCAS in 2023 and its attorneys have been named Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar by Law360 and SuperLawyers by Thompson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors (pending court approval), as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.