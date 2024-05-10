The Salvation Army Deploys to Assist Storm Survivors in Maury County

[Nashville, TN] (May 10th, 2024) – The Salvation Army is deploying today to assist survivors from this past Wednesday’s tornado. They will be serving meals to first responders and survivors as well as offering emotional and spiritual care to any who need it.

“We received the request to assist yesterday evening and we immediately began coordinating staff and resources so we could be in Columbia this morning to serve breakfast from our mobile canteen. We are planning to serve three meals a day and will continue to serve until the need is met. Our prayers are with those who were affected by the storm and those who have been tirelessly conducting search and rescue efforts to locate any still missing,” Captain Philip Canning, Incident Commander for The Salvation Army in Nashville.

There will be fixed meal site at Howell Elementary School (653 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, TN) and a roving meal unit traveling in the affected areas of the community. Mealtimes will be:

Breakfast: 9:00am

Lunch: 12:00

Dinner: 5:00

If the community would like to help, monetary donations are the most effective way to allow us to gather the resources needed to best assist our community. 100% of donations given for this disaster will be used to fund our emergency response and recovery efforts for this disaster.

You can financially support our response efforts through the following channels:

Online: HelpSalvationArmy.org

Phone: 1-800-SAL-ARMY

Mail: The Salvation Army, PO Box 436437, Louisville, KY, 40253 – please put May 2024 Middle Tennessee Tornadoes on your memo line.

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit www.SalvationArmyUSA.org . Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood