Salvation Army and Phillips 66 Volunteers Serve Together After Bartlesville Tornado

Oklahoma City, OK (May 10, 2024) – On Monday evening, Bartlesville, a town located in northeastern Oklahoma, was struck by a tornado, knocking down power lines and trees, while causing other damages to homes and businesses. The Salvation Army sprang into action, initiating emergency disaster response efforts to help their community.

On Tuesday morning, Lieutenants Luke and Tonya Swain, the Corps Officers for the Bartlesville Salvation Army, alongside a dedicated team of staff and volunteers, began providing meals for both lunch and dinner, a service they've continued daily. On Thursday, a group of volunteers from Phillips 66 joined forces, assisting in serving lunch to those in need of a nourishing meal and refreshing bottle of water. Among them were Bailey, Ashley, and Kim from the Credit Card Operations team, driven by a desire to support their community. Each expressed gratitude for being spared from the tornado and the opportunity to give back, acknowledging the encouragement from their employer to engage in volunteer work throughout the year. They welcomed all with warm smiles as they distributed meals.

Reflecting on the community's swift response, Lt. Luke remarked, "It was truly remarkable to witness the immediate unity within our community, even in the early hours. People of all ages were out, lending a hand, from youth picking up debris to adults pitching in with anything from hand saws to chain saws. While such disasters are never wished for, we're grateful we were able to mobilize quickly and the chance to serve our friends and neighbors in need."

Financial donations can be made at www.helpsalvationarmy.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY to support response efforts. For the latest Salvation Army disaster information please go to www.disaster.salvationarmy.org and watch for regular updates on our social media pages at www.facebook.com/salvationarmyaok/ and www.twitter.com/salarmyeds and www.twitter.com/salarmyedsaok.

