Amerigo Scientific Adds Magnetic Silica Beads to Enlarge Its Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification Toolbox
Amerigo Scientific is excited to announce the addition of magnetic silica beads to its range of nucleic acid extraction and purification tools.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amerigo Scientific, a distributor focused on providing critical products and services to biomedical and life science communities, is excited to announce the addition of magnetic silica beads to its range of nucleic acid extraction and purification tools. These new magnetic silica beads offer researchers a fast, efficient, and cost-effective solution for isolating and purifying nucleic acids from a variety of sample types.
Magnetic beads have been utilized in the biological field for several years due to their benefits of scalability, time efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and gentle separation of biological compounds using external magnetic fields. These beads serve as effective tools for extracting and enriching biological molecules and can be employed in a variety of applications such as nucleic acid extraction and purification, drug delivery, diagnosis, immunoassay, DNA sequencing, and cell separation and analysis. The choice of surface coating material on magnetic beads is crucial for their functionality, with common options including silica, polysaccharides, and synthetic polymers.
Amerigo Scientific offers MS magnetic beads that are core-shell type microspheres with a magnetic iron oxide core and a silica shell. These magnetic silica beads, including MagneStar MS300-COOH silica coated magnetic beads, are designed to streamline the nucleic acid extraction process by allowing for quicker and more convenient sample preparation. By using the magnetic properties of the beads, researchers can easily capture and concentrate nucleic acids from complex mixtures, resulting in higher yields and improved purity of the extracted material.
In addition to their efficiency and performance, the magnetic silica beads from Amerigo Scientific are also compatible with a wide range of sample sizes and types, making them suitable for a variety of research applications. Researchers can expect consistent and reproducible results when using these beads, ensuring the reliability of their experimental data.
About Amerigo Scientific
Amerigo Scientific, as a recognized distributor in the United States, collaborates closely with leading manufacturers worldwide and invites cooperation to all companies and institutions in the branch of reagents, kits, antibodies, and many other products for life science, biochemistry, and biotechnology. Its professional team is equipped with excellent technical support and thoughtful customer service. As most of its employees have earned a graduate (Ph.D. or M.S.) degree in life science, they can comprehend customers’ questions or concerns and are always ready to provide individualized customer service of high standards.
Phoebe Davis
Amerigo Scientific
email us here