Berlin Barracks // DUI

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:24A3003111

TROOPER: Ryan Riegler                              

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/10/24 at 2315 hours

LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Brett Bascom                                     

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilmot, NH

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks stopped a car in Waterbury for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator, Brett Bascom, showed signs of impairment. He was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Bascom was later released with a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 05/30/2024 at 0830 hours 

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A             

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N.

Berlin, VT

802.229.9191

 

