Berlin Barracks // DUI
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:24A3003111
TROOPER: Ryan Riegler
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/10/24 at 2315 hours
LOCATION: Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Brett Bascom
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilmot, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks stopped a car in Waterbury for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator, Brett Bascom, showed signs of impairment. He was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Bascom was later released with a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 05/30/2024 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
