Interstate ramp and road closures announced for national cycling championships in Charleston

The city of Charleston is hosting the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships – a series of bicycle races and time trials – from Tuesday, May 14, 2024, through Sunday, May 19, 2024, within city limits. The championships will require several closures on interstate ramps, city streets, and roads maintained by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH).



ROAD CLOSURES:







Tuesday, May 14, 2024 (Individual time trials)



Interstate 64/77 Exit 97 (Kanawha Boulevard/Midland Trail) closed. On ramp from Kanawha Boulevard (near Daniel Boone Park) closed.



10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Kanawha Boulevard (US 60) closed from Clendenin Street to Stockton Street closed. The right westbound lane will be open from Clendenin Street to Pennsylvania Avenue.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Kanawha Boulevard closed from Capitol Street to Daniel Boone Park. Westbound lanes will be open from Wertz Avenue to Brooks Street.



Wednesday, May 15, 2024 (Individual time trials)



Interstate 64/77 Exit 97 (Kanawha Boulevard/Midland Trail) closed. On ramp from Kanawha Boulevard (near Daniel Boone Park) closed.



6 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Kanawha Boulevard (US 60) closed from Clendenin Street to Stockton Street. The right westbound lane will be open from Clendenin Street to Pennsylvania Avenue.

6 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Kanawha Boulevard closed from Capitol Street to Daniel Boone Park. Westbound lanes will be open from Wertz Avenue to Brooks Street.







Thursday, May 16, 2024 (Criterium)



All interstate exits open.



6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.: Kanawha Boulevard (US 60) closed from Capitol Street to Clendenin Street.

9 a.m. to noon: Partial and intermittent closures on Court Street, Lee Street, Summers Street, Quarrier Street, and Hale Street for course preparation.

5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: Kanawha Boulevard closed from Clendenin Street to Morris Street.

5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: Court Street closed from Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street.

5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: Lee Street closed from Court Street to Summers Street.

5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: Summers Street closed from Quarrier Street to Lee Street.

5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: Quarrier Street closed from Hale Street to Summers Street.

5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: Hale Street closed from Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street.



Friday, May 17, 2024 (Criterium)



All interstate exits open.



6 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.: Kanawha Boulevard (US 60) closed from Capitol Street to Clendenin Street.

9 a.m. to noon: Partial and intermittent closures on Court Street, Lee Street, Summers Street, Quarrier Street, and Hale Street for course preparation.

5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: Kanawha Boulevard closed from Clendenin Street to Morris Street.

5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: Court Street closed from Kanawha Boulevard to Lee Street.

5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: Lee Street closed from Court Street to Summers Street.

5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: Summers Street closed from Quarrier Street to Lee Street.

5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.: Quarrier Street closed from Hale Street to Summers Street.







Saturday, May 18, 2024 (Road races)



Interstate 64/77 Exit 99 (State Capitol/Greenbrier Street) closed. Exit 97 (Kanawha Boulevard/Midland Trail) closed. On ramp from Greenbrier Street closed. On ramp from Kanawha Boulevard (near Daniel Boone Park) closed.



5 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Kanawha Boulevard (US 60) closed from Clendenin Street to Wertz Avenue.

5 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Rolling closures on Bridge Road and Louden Heights Road for race.

5 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Northbound lanes of Greenbrier Street (WV 114) closed from Kanawha Boulevard to Oakridge Drive. Southbound lanes will be open with a contraflow lane to allow two-way traffic from Washington Street to Oakridge Drive.

5 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Rolling closures on Wertz Avenue and Oakridge Drive for race.

5 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Truslow Street, Virginia Street, northbound Court Street, Lee Street, Summers Street, Quarrier Street, Brooks Street, and Dickinson Street closed within the race route.



Sunday, May 19, 2024 (Road races)



Interstate 64/77 Exit 99 (State Capitol/Greenbrier Street) closed. Exit 97 (Kanawha Boulevard/Midland Trail) closed. On ramp from Greenbrier Street closed. On ramp from Kanawha Boulevard (near Daniel Boone Park) closed.



6 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Kanawha Boulevard (US60) closed from Clendenin Street to Wertz Avenue.

6 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Rolling closures on Bridge Road and Louden Heights Road for race.

6 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Northbound lanes of Greenbrier Street (WV 114) closed from Kanawha Boulevard to Oakridge Drive. Southbound lanes will be open with a contraflow lane to allow two-way traffic from Washington Street to Oakridge Drive.

6 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Rolling closures on Wertz Avenue and Oakridge Drive for race.

6 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Truslow Street, Virginia Street, northbound Court Street, Lee Street, Summers Street, Quarrier Street, Brooks Street, and Dickinson Street closed within the race route.​

