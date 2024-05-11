PHILIPPINES, May 11 - Press Release

May 10, 2024 Bringing public services directly to communities: Bong Go helps vulnerable sectors, displaced workers in Tiaong, Quezon province On his visit to Quezon province on Thursday, May 9, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go personally provided additional support to thousands of struggling residents from vulnerable sectors as well as displaced workers at the Tiaong Convention Center in the municipality of Tiaong. As part of his continuing efforts to bring public service directly to communities in need, Senator Go partnered with the local government led by Mayor Vincent Arjay Mea to assist residents in dire need of support, particularly those facing significant economic hardships. "Wala talaga akong pinipiling araw sa pagtatrabaho. Magseserbisyo po ako sa inyong lahat sa abot ng aking makakaya. Iyan po ang pwede kong ialay sa inyo, ang aking kasipagan sa pagtatrabaho," Go expressed. A total of 2,000 beneficiaries were provided with financial assistance by the local government through a support fund that Go has earlier advocated for to help the town and its people. At the same time, 600 displaced workers qualified for the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged / Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) -- an initiative that Go has supported. Aside from the assistance provided, Go and his Malasakit Team also distributed grocery packs, meals, vitamins, masks, and shirts to the beneficiaries. The senator also gave away basketballs, shoes, bicycles, mobile phones, and a watch to select recipients. In his speech, Mayor Mea warmly thanked Senator Go for his significant contributions to the people of Tiaong. He highlighted the Senator's recent support in securing financial assistance for the town, which has greatly aided local development and provided essential assistance to its residents. Highlighting Go's commitment to service, Mayor Mea remarked on the senator's dedication: "Ganyan po ang kanyang bisyo, ang magserbisyo." Dubbed as 'Mr. Malasakit' for his consistent, compassionate service to people experiencing hardships, Go also filed Senate Bill No. 420, which aims to institutionalize a Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP). If enacted, the primary objective of REAP is to furnish temporary employment avenues for individuals meeting specific criteria, including economic hardship, poverty, displacement, or reliance on seasonal employment. Earlier that day, Go also aided almost teo thousand other indigents from various sectors at the Tiaong Town Plaza. Meanwhile, as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go emphasized the critical role that Super Health Centers play in decongesting hospitals, facilitating early disease detection, and providing essential healthcare services such as primary care and medical consultations directly to the community. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH), led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 18 in Quezon province. Go also informed the public that they may avail of medical assistance for their healthcare needs from any of the 164 Malasakit Centers, including those at the Quezon Medical Center in Lucena City or the Maria L. Eleazar General Hospital in Tagkawayan. Functioning as a one-stop shop, the Malasakit Center facilitates access to medical assistance from various government agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, DOH, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored, seeks to make government medical assistance programs more accessible by putting the relevant agencies under one roof. According to the DOH, the Malasakit Centers have helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide. As the adopted son of CALABARZON, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported various projects in the province. These include the construction of slope protection systems along the Lagnas River, the establishment of the Sariaya Bypass road, the rehabilitation of a bridge on the provincial road, the implementation of a potable water system, the concreting of other roads, improvements in local government facilities, among others. "Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, anumang pagsubok ang ating haharapin sa susunod na mga araw, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos," Go concluded.