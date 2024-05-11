PHILIPPINES, May 11 - Press Release

May 10, 2024 Poe: No goodbye to 'Hello Garci' sans poll reforms Sen. Grace Poe amplified her call for clean and honest elections on the 20th year of the "Hello Garci" phone conversation that marred the May 10, 2004 elections and raised doubts on its integrity. Twenty years after the infamous incident, Poe lamented justice and accountability remained elusive for those who robbed her father, Fernando Poe Jr., of votes in the said presidential race. "The specter of Hello Garci will continue to haunt us if we do not guard our votes," she said. "Mas hi-tech na ngayon dahil sa mga e-wallet, kaya dapat maging mas mapagbantay ang ating mga kababayan," Poe added. To avoid a repeat of the incident, the senator recently filed Senate Bill No. 2664 proposing an amendment to the definition of vote-buying under Section 261 of the Omnibus Election Code. It seeks to penalize violators with imprisonment of not less than six years but not more than 10 years, and is not subject to probation. The measure aims to cover criminal developments exploiting the use of technology and/or computer devices, software, and applications in the electoral space. "Alongside the digital shift is the penetration and proliferation of cybercriminals in vote-buying and vote-selling schemes through money mules. These money mules use electronic money transfer methods to facilitate vote-buying and vote-selling," the bill reads. It added that, "Unlike traditional vote-buying where the candidates physically give out money, it is a challenge to detect the source of these digital schemes." Poe rued that vote-buying and vote-selling appeared unstoppable from various reports in the past elections. With the elections next year, the senator said the people must not allow cheating to rear its ugly head anew in a crucial political exercise. "The Hello Garci scandal may be just a historical footnote to some with short memories. Still, a recounting must be made to put the incontrovertible facts to record and to serve as a valuable reminder not to let it happen again," Poe said. "Mahirap sabihing goodbye, 'Hello Garci' hanggang hindi lumalabas ang buong katotohanan, walang napaparusahan at patuloy pa rin ang dayaan," Poe added.