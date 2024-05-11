Full closure of Ala Moana Boulevard for the Pedestrian Bridge Project

Main, News Posted on May 10, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of a full closure of Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Ward Avenue and Kamakeʻe Street on Tuesday night, May 14, and Wednesday night, May 15, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. A full closure is needed to safely pour concrete for the Ala Moana Pedestrian Bridge deck.

Motorists will be detoured to Auahi Street where they may get back onto Ala Moana Boulevard by Kamakeʻe Street and Ward Avenue. The sidewalk will remain open for pedestrians and bicyclists.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution and follow all traffic control signs. Message boards have been posted to provide advanced notice of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on site assisting with safety procedures. All work is weather permitting.

