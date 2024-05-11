Construction Begins On Prince Albert Victoria Hospital Acute Care Tower

CANADA, May 11 - Released on May 10, 2024

Progress on the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital (PAVH) project is moving ahead with construction beginning on the new acute care tower this week. A new staff and visitor parking lot was completed earlier this spring to make way for the structure to be built in the former parking area.

"Our government appreciates the strong partnerships forged with Prince Albert Grand Council and the Boreal Healthcare Foundation to bring the Victoria Hospital project to life," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "We are pleased to see the groundwork completed so that we can move forward with this significant investment in the construction of the new tower, which will greatly improve access for the growing northern population it serves."

"Today is a significant milestone for me, the people of Prince Albert, northern Saskatchewan, and the entire province as we break ground on the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital Acute Care Tower," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Joe Hargrave said. "As both the MLA for Prince Albert Carlton and the SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister, I am deeply committed to advancing health care in our region. This new facility exemplifies our government's dedication to improving health care accessibility and quality across northern Saskatchewan. I am proud to see this investment in state-of-the-art infrastructure that will directly benefit our community, northern Saskatchewan and positively impact the wellbeing of all fellow residents for years to come."

The new multi-story acute care tower will increase overall capacity at Victoria Hospital approximately 40 per cent, from 173 to 242 inpatient beds, with room within the overall facility to expand up to an additional 40 beds. Developed by PCL Construction, the design includes a heliport on the roof, expanded emergency department, larger operating rooms and day surgery, pediatrics, maternity, enhanced medical imaging including northern Saskatchewan's first MRI, lab services, a new adult mental health unit and intensive care unit. The recently expanded Malhotra Neonatal Intensive Care Unit will also be incorporated into the new space.

"I'm proud of the high-quality care that SHA staff and physicians provide patients and families from Prince Albert and across northern Saskatchewan," Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Andrew Will said. "The expansion of the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital will enhance their ability to provide quality care, and to deliver more services closer to home for residents of the north."

The Government of Saskatchewan appreciates the important role of the Boreal Healthcare Foundation, the City of Prince Albert and surrounding communities for their contributions.

"Today marks a significant milestone for Prince Albert and all of northern Saskatchewan as we commence construction on the new acute care tower at the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital," Boreal Healthcare Foundation CEO Cody Barnett said. "While the Government of Saskatchewan has pledged significant support for the capital costs, the Boreal Healthcare Foundation's fundraising efforts ensure the new facility will be fully equipped when it opens. With the inclusion of northern Saskatchewan's first MRI and an expanded pediatric and maternal care center, we are transforming health care for the North. This means fewer long-distance travels for testing and treatment, reduced wait times, and a substantial increase in available health care services. This allows us to bring better care, closer to home."

As an important partner of this project, Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) has provided input from the early stages and has been involved in the design of the facility, including the new front entrance featuring a dedicated First Nations and Métis cultural space.

"On behalf of the Executive and our 12 Chiefs' of our member First Nations, I continued to be pleased that our vision of a new hospital is closer to becoming a reality," Prince Albert Grand Council Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte said. "We are looking forward to the increased number of beds and enhanced services to provide holistic health care in a culturally safe environment for Prince Albert, surrounding areas and the North."

PCL and the Saskatchewan Health Authority will work hard to ensure minimal disruption for staff and visitors of the PAVH. Impact to patients or patient care is not anticipated.

"As we begin on site activity constructing the expansion of the Prince Albert Victoria Hospital, PCL along with our extended design build team is honoured to be part of delivering this expanded health care facility to Prince Albert and all the communities that will benefit from it across Northern Saskatchewan," Saskatoon PCL Vice President and District Manager Mike Staines said.

The facility is expected to be completed by Spring 2028.

