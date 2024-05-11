Williston Barrack / Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A1003239
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: May 10, 2024 at 1722 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Hill Road, Eden
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Christine Pomer
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 10, 2024 at approximately 1722 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a residence on East Hill Road in Eden for a family disturbance. On scene, Troopers identified the female party, Christine Pomer (59) of Eden. Pomer was found to have an active instate warrant stemming from failure to appear of a domestic assault charge. Pomer was arrested without incident and transported to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail. Pomer was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on May 13, 2024 at 1230 hours to answer to the previous charge of Domestic Assault.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: May 13, 2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille
LODGED: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
3294 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
