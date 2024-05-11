Williston Barrack / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A1003239

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: May 10, 2024 at 1722 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Hill Road, Eden

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Christine Pomer

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 10, 2024 at approximately 1722 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a residence on East Hill Road in Eden for a family disturbance. On scene, Troopers identified the female party, Christine Pomer (59) of Eden. Pomer was found to have an active instate warrant stemming from failure to appear of a domestic assault charge. Pomer was arrested without incident and transported to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail. Pomer was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on May 13, 2024 at 1230 hours to answer to the previous charge of Domestic Assault.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 13, 2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

