Williston Barrack / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A1003239

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet                          

STATION: Williston Barracks                 

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: May 10, 2024 at 1722 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION:  East Hill Road, Eden

VIOLATION:  Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED:  Christine Pomer

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

 

On May 10, 2024 at approximately 1722 hours, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a residence on East Hill Road in Eden for a family disturbance.  On scene, Troopers identified the female party, Christine Pomer (59) of Eden.  Pomer was found to have an active instate warrant stemming from failure to appear of a domestic assault charge.  Pomer was arrested without incident and transported to the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail.  Pomer was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on May 13, 2024 at 1230 hours to answer to the previous charge of Domestic Assault. 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 13, 2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: No

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

3294 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111

 



