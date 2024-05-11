DLNR News Release – GOV PROC ENCOURAGES COLLECTIVE ACTION AGAINST INVASIVE SPECIES, May 10, 2024

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

GOVERNOR’S PROCLAMATION ENCOURAGES COLLECTIVE ACTION AGAINST THREATS FROM INVASIVE SPECIES

(HONOLULU) – At today’s proclamation ceremony celebrating Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Awareness Month (HISAM), Governor Josh Green, M.D., helped bring focus to the risks that invasive species pose to the environmental and economic health of Hawaiʻi, the good work taking place to combat them, and the importance of a cooperative approach in the effort.

May 2024 marks the seventh year the Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Council has hosted HISAM in coordination with the Hawaiʻi Department of Agriculture, island invasive species committees, and the DLNR. What started as a seven-day experience has grown into a month-long community event dedicated to educating and mobilizing Hawaiʻi residents and visitors to help protect our islands against invasives. Festivities include in-person activities, webinars, volunteer trips, individual and business awards, keiki games, and more.

Invasive species can have devastating and long-lasting impacts on communities and the natural environment if not managed properly. For an island state where 80-90% of our food and goods are imported and the threat of new pests entering the landscape is always present, biosecurity is a pressing issue. Within the past year, little fire ant infestations have increased on Oʻahu, coconut rhinoceros beetles have spread to Kauaʻi, and invasive grasses played a major role in devastating fires on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island. Strong coordination and collaboration among state departments, federal agencies, organizations, and communities is key to better invasive species management and a more biosecure state.

The theme of HISAM 2024 is “Who protects Hawaiʻi from invasive species? You do.” It sheds light on the personal actions everyone can take to help prevent and manage invasive species in our communities. Simple efforts like not planting invasives in your gardens, reporting new pests, and volunteering with local organizations goes a long way. A shared kuleana and collective mindset is what gives Hawaiʻi the best chance for lasting success.

