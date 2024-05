The Province is now accepting applications from eligible non-profit organizations for one-time funding that supports the vitality of British Columbia’s francophone community.

The provincial government is providing $250,000 to support initiatives that enhance the vitality of the francophone community through the delivery of French-language services.

“This funding reinforces our commitment to supporting the vitality of the francophone community and highlights our dedication to increasing information and services available in French to B.C. residents,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health and Minister Responsible for Francophone Affairs. “This funding will continue to assist non-profit organizations in providing valuable services to the francophone community in B.C.”

Since its creation in 2018, the funding has supported more than two dozen initiatives to increase services for seniors, youth, women experiencing or at risk of experiencing violence, newcomers, job seekers and entrepreneurs.

The deadline for applications is June 11, 2024.

To apply, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/organizational-structure/office-of-the-premier/intergovernmental-relations-secretariat/francophone/provincial-funding-opportunities