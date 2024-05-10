MEDIA ADVISORY

May 10, 2024

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Govs. Cox and Lee to hold “Disagree Better” event in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE (May 14, 2024) – National Governors Association (NGA) Chair Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will host the next convening in a series of bipartisan events in support of Gov. Cox’s NGA Chair’s Initiative: Disagree Better.

Launched in July, Disagree Better is a yearlong initiative to help Americans bridge the partisan divide. Through public debates, service projects, public service announcements and a variety of other tactics, Disagree Better will model a more positive and optimistic way of working through our problems.

Centered on the theme of building dialogue skills and fostering positive contact, the Nashville event will feature panel discussions with bipartisan experts, a practical application of those topics through a service project and keynote addresses from Moral Courage College Founder and CEO Irshad Manji and Citizen University Co-Founder and CEO Eric Liu.

Who:

NGA Chair Utah Gov. Spencer Cox

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee

When: Tuesday, May 14, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

**Media availability: May 14, 12:25 p.m.

Where:

Omni Nashville

250 Rep. John Lewis Way S

Nashville, TN 37203

Credentialed members of the media can contact Eric Wohlschlegel at EWohlschlegel@nga.org for registration details and a copy of the meeting agenda.

Learn more about the Disagree Better initiative and upcoming bipartisan events on the NGA website.

