Submit Release
News Search

There were 863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,995 in the last 365 days.

Get Repair and Rebuilding Advice May 13-25 in Kihei

HONOLULU – Mitigation specialists from FEMA have partnered with Ace Hardware to offer free advice and tips on how to rebuild homes stronger and safer as Maui residents begin repairing, rebuilding, and making improvements to their homes after the August wildfires. 

FEMA specialists will be available from Monday, May 13, to Saturday, May 25, at this location:

Ace Hardware

1280 South Kihei Road

Kihei, HI 96753

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays only.

The specialists are available to answer questions and offer home-improvement tips and proven methods to help reduce damage from disasters. Most information is aimed at general contractors or those who do the work on their own.

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.govmauirecovers.orgfema.gov/disaster/4724 and Hawaii Wildfires - YouTube. Follow FEMA on social media: @FEMARegion9 and facebook.com/fema. You may also get disaster assistance information and download applications at sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires.

You just read:

Get Repair and Rebuilding Advice May 13-25 in Kihei

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more