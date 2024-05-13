The Loud Family Returns with New Podcast: “The Loud Family-UnShattered”
Fifty years after the groundbreaking PBS series "An American Family" first captivated audiences, the Loud family is back with a new podcast
Our family's story is a powerful reminder of the impact of media on individuals and families. Through UnShattered we offer a new perspective on the dynamics of families and our shared experiences”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fifty years after the groundbreaking PBS series "An American Family" first captivated audiences, the Loud family is back with a compelling new podcast titled "The Loud Family - UnShattered." A limited series consisting of 6 episodes, the podcast's inaugural episode is now available on most major platforms, including iTunes and Spotify. The 2nd episode, which releases today, features stories of their parents Pat and Bill Loud, as well as in depth remembrances of their beloved brother Lance Loud, who was the eldest son. Lance inspired and shocked viewers as the first openly gay person on television and he was also considered to be the first reality TV star.
"The Loud Family - UnShattered" invites listeners into intimate and candid conversations as the family reflects on their experiences and the impact of the iconic 1970s television series that documented their lives. This new audio podcast features the surviving members of the family: Kevin, Grant, Delilah, and Michele, and marks their opportunity to reclaim their narrative and share their personal perspectives.
In episode one, listeners are introduced to the Loud family's journey through the lens of their unique experiences as America's first reality television family. Delving into their lives post "An American Family," the podcast promises to explore untold stories and reveal insights that go beyond what was initially portrayed on television.
Executive Producer Grant Loud shared his excitement about this new venture: "We haven't spoken publicly about An American Family in nearly 50 years, but...turns out we've got quite a lot to say! Whether you've seen the original series or not, we're hoping that these stories and experiences will carry you along with us through what can only be called a unique experience.”
The podcast is co-hosted by Tina Lee and her production partner, Benjamin Davidson, together they bring a deep understanding of the Loud family's history and significance. Each episode of "The Loud Family - UnShattered" will feature personal reflections, interviews, and conversations that shed light on the legacy of "An American Family."
"We are thrilled to bring this podcast to audiences everywhere,” said Grant Loud. “Our family's story is a powerful reminder of the impact of media on individuals and families. Through ‘UnShattered” we hope to offer a new perspective on the dynamics of families and our shared experiences.”
Listeners can follow "The Loud Family - UnShattered" on most podcast platforms. Episode one is now available for streaming and five additional new episodes will be released weekly.
About "The Loud Family - UnShattered"
"The Loud Family - UnShattered" is a podcast that revisits the lives of the Loud family from the groundbreaking 1973 PBS series "An American Family." Through personal reflections, interviews, and conversations, the podcast provides new insights into their experiences and legacy. The series aims to empower the Loud family to tell their own story on their terms.
