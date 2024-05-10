106 New CHP Officers Deployed to Serve and Protect California Communities

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The California Highway Patrol (CHP) swore in 106 new law enforcement officers today, marking progress to fulfill the administration’s campaign to recruit 1,000 new CHP officers from the state’s diverse communities. This class of newly graduated officers will be deployed to protect and serve communities across the state.

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom thanked today’s newly graduating class of 106 CHP officers who were sworn in and are being deployed across California. This celebratory day marks the end of an intensive 26-week training, with the new officers being sworn in by CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee during a graduation ceremony at the West Sacramento CHP Academy.

WHAT GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAID: “I’m grateful to each new graduate because they inspire us and remind us all about the importance of public service and public safety. They are stepping into a career that will not only keep our diverse California families safe, but also build relationships with communities across the Golden State.”

These new officers will report to one of the 103 CHP Area offices throughout the state to begin serving the people of California.

“These men and women have chosen to dedicate themselves to a career in public service. They have completed several months of rigorous training at the CHP Academy to prepare them to serve the people of California,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “While this job is one of the most difficult things they will do in their entire life, it is also the most rewarding thing that they will do, and we are proud to have them as part of the CHP family.”

At the CHP Academy, cadet training starts with nobility in policing, leadership, professionalism and ethics, and cultural diversity. Cadets also receive instruction on mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques, among other core information related to their positions.

The CHP has seen an outpouring of interest in joining the ranks since the onset of a multiyear recruitment campaign in June 2022. In the first four months of 2024, the CHP received more than 7,600 cadet applications – a more than 100% increase from the same period in 2022. To accommodate the surge of interest, the CHP has been holding three Academy classes simultaneously for the first time in the Department’s history. The next CHP Academy graduation is scheduled for July 12, 2024.

The CHP is the largest public-facing state law enforcement agency in the United States with over 6,500 sworn officers assigned across California.

HOW WE GOT HERE:

California has invested resources and personnel since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. In 2023, as part of California’s Real Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.

A recording of the ceremony is available here.