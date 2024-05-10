San Diego Field Office seizes over $1 million worth of narcotics concealed under pedestrian-crosser clothing during the month of April

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the San Diego Field Office seized approximately $1,755,500.00 worth of narcotics in 12 separate incidents this past month from suspected smugglers crossing through ports of entry on foot. Narcotics were concealed under clothing and suspects ranged from 14 to 21 years of age in each of the associated incidents.

“It is evident that drug trafficking organizations continue to prey upon and exploit our youth,” said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operation for San Diego. “Juveniles need to understand that, regardless of what they hear, there are risks and consequences for smuggling narcotics. We will continue to work with our communities to raise awareness of these dangers.”

CBP officers seized a total of 3.85 pounds of cocaine, 45.17 pounds of methamphetamine, and approximately 79,300 fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of $1,755,500.00.

In one incident, CBP officers discovered blue fentanyl pills strapped to an individual's upper body.

Suspects in these incidents were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation. The narcotics were seized by CBP officers. The San Diego Field Office, comprised of the San Ysidro, Otay Mesa, San Diego air and seaport, Calexico East/West, Tecate, and Andrade Ports of Entry, will continue to work closely with federal, state, and local law enforcement to crack down on drug smuggling. These efforts include youth engagement through CBP’s Border Community Liaison and School Resource Programs, as well as social media engagement and other awareness campaigns.

CBP officers discover crystal methamphetamine strapped to a pedestrian crosser's legs.

These seizures are the result of Operation Apollo, a holistic counter-fentanyl effort that began on October 26, 2023 in southern California, and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024. Operation Apollo focuses on intelligence collection and partnerships, and utilizes local CBP field assets augmented by federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to boost resources, increase collaboration, and target the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.

The CDC states that more than 150 people die every day from drug overdoses related to synthetic opioids derived from fentanyl. https://www.cdc.gov/stopoverdose/fentanyl/index.html