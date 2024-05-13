Emily Blocker Appointed as Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Paragon Furniture, Inc.

Emily Blocker - VP of Sales & Marketing

Paragon Furniture has hired Emily Blocker as the new VP of Sales & Marketing.

ARLINGTON, TX, USA, May 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paragon Furniture, Inc., renowned for its innovative educational furniture solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Emily Blocker as the Vice President of Sales & Marketing. Under her leadership, Paragon aims to bolster its position in the educational furniture market and drive significant growth through strategic sales and marketing initiatives.

Emily Blocker brings over a decade of sales leadership experience, with a proven track record of enhancing sales operations and team performance. Her expertise in strategic planning, market analysis, and customer engagement makes her the ideal leader to guide Paragon's sales and marketing efforts.

Key Responsibilities and Goals:

As Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Emily will:

- Oversee and enhance the entire sales operation, ensuring alignment with Paragon’s strategic goals.

- Develop and implement robust sales strategies that target key markets and drive revenue growth.

- Lead the marketing team in creating targeted campaigns that complement sales efforts and amplify brand visibility.

- Manage and mentor the sales team, fostering a culture of excellence and accountability.

- Engage directly with major clients and maintain a deep understanding of the educational furniture market to anticipate and meet customer needs.

Vision for Paragon's Future:

Emily is tasked with not only meeting or exceeding company sales targets but also promoting the Paragon brand and its innovative products. Her role involves strategic oversight of sales and marketing alignments, developing training programs for sales staff, and refining sales operations to boost efficiency and effectiveness.

President of Paragon, Mark Hubbard, expressed his enthusiasm about Emily’s appointment, stating, "Emily's dynamic leadership and deep product and people insights will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and grow in the educational furniture sector. Her strategic approach to sales and marketing will drive our mission to enhance educational environments through top-quality, thoughtfully designed furniture and unmatched customer experiences."

About Paragon Furniture, Inc.:

Based in Arlington, Texas, Paragon Furniture, Inc. specializes in the design and manufacture of state-of-the-art furniture solutions for educational settings. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Paragon Furniture strives to create environments that facilitate learning and teaching, supported by research and the latest in educational trends.