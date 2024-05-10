Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for Turshsu settlement in Shusha district

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the Turshsu settlement in the Shusha district.

Rovshan Rzayev, Chairman of the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs, and Bunyad Gasimov, Director General of the “Baku Landscaping Service” LLC, briefed the head of state on the upcoming developments in the settlement.

Before the occupation, the Turshsu settlement was the second most densely populated residential area for Azerbaijanis in the Shusha district after the city of Shusha. Located approximately 17 kilometers from the city along the Shusha-Lachin road, the settlement was occupied on May 15, 1992.

According to the reconstruction project, the total area of the Turshu settlement will be 126.46 hectares, with reconstruction works initially covering an area of 79.37 hectares in the first phase.