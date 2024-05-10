Submit Release
New Judge Appointed to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas

Image of a smiling female judge

Judge Jennifer Petrella.

Jennifer Petrella was appointed today to serve as judge for the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas, Domestic Relations Division.

Petrella will begin on June 3, filling the seat formerly held by Judge Denise Martin Cross, who retired. She must run for election in November 2024 to retain the seat.

Petrella most recently worked as a court administrator and part time magistrate for the Montgomery County Domestic Relations Court and an adjunct law professor at the University of Dayton School of Law. She began her law career as a part-time law clerk to the chief magistrate/legal director of the Montgomery County Juvenile Court.

Petrella received a bachelor's degree from Wheeling Jesuit College, and her juris doctor from the University of Dayton.

