Experior Financial Group Agents Complete CLHIA Standardized Advisor Business Practice Review in Good Order
Each year, Manulife undertakes the CLHIA standardized Advisor Business Practice Review with five Experior Financial Group Agents selected randomly.
Experior Financial Group Inc. is pleased to announce that each year, Manulife undertakes the CLHIA standardized Advisor Business Practice Review with five Experior Financial Group Agents selected randomly. During this process, Manulife sends questions requiring supporting documents and reviews compliance processes, ensuring everything is as it should be.
— President Lee-Ann Prickett
All five of the Agents selected received notice from Manulife that everything was in good order and that the review was closed and completed. Experior Financial Group Inc. would like to thank Manulife for upholding high standards for Agents and Advisors across Canada and for the review process that has been undertaken. Experior Financial Group would also like to acknowledge the agents who took part in the review process and thank them for their diligence in maintaining records and following compliance protocols.
"It is no surprise that Experior Financial Group Agents could navigate this process without issues. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Compliance team and Directors, who ensure that Agents have the knowledge, understanding and tools to stay compliant and maintain best practices," said President Lee-Ann Prickett. Experior Financial Group Inc. thanks Manulife for their diligence and partnership.
Experior Financial Group Inc. is a Managing General Agency founded in Canada and the only one to have expanded into the USA. It Offers Insurance Agents top-notch education and training, a vast array of product partners, the best compensation model in the industry, true ownership of their business, an unparalleled Legacy Program, and the potential to earn shares in the company. Experior was established in 2014 and celebrates ten years in business in Canada and five years in the USA.
