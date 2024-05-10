Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar takes gold in the Best Seafood Category with Chef Kenta Takahashi winning Best Pastry Chef at the 35th Annual Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar, alongside Executive Pastry Chef, Kenta Takahashi, secured two honors at the 35th Annual Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards, reaffirming its status as a beacon of culinary excellence in Vancouver.

Winning gold in the "Best Seafood" category for 2024, Boulevard continues to set the standard for seafood with innovative flavors paired with impeccable presentation. This accolade underscores their unwavering commitment to showcasing the finest and freshest seafood from the coast of B.C. and around the world, from Fanny Bay oysters and perfectly cooked translucent Haida Gwaii halibut to a paella-inspired.





Adding to the celebration, Executive Chef Kenta Takahashi has been honored as the "Best Pastry Chef" of 2024. Chef Kenta's mastery of the pastry arts has garnered widespread acclaim, with his creative confections and decadent desserts earning him the same title twice in three years at Canada’s 100 Best. From visually stunning bon bons to intricate yet elegant dessert platters, Chef Kenta's creations highlight his passion for innovation while showcasing his commitment to the development of desserts for future generations.

The 35th Annual Vancouver Magazine Restaurant Awards ceremony celebrated the best in Vancouver's culinary scene, recognizing distinction across various categories. Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar's double win highlights a dedication to consistent culinary execution, exceptional hospitality, and unwavering devotion to an incredible guest experience as it enters its tenth year.





For more information about Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar, including reservations, menu offerings, and 10th Anniversary events, please visit www.boulevardvancouver.ca .

ABOUT BOULEVARD KITCHEN & OYSTER BAR

Located in Vancouver’s downtown shopping district, Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar is the premier award-winning dining destination led by Executive Chef Roger Ma, Signature Executive Chef Alex Chen, and Pastry Chef Kenta Takahashi. Committed to culinary excellence, the renowned restaurant offers a delightful experience to diners with innovative dishes, impeccable service, and elegant ambiance. One of the most awarded restaurants in the city’s recent history, Boulevard’s seafood-focused menu is grounded in classical technique and training, artfully infused with West Coast flair and international influences. Boulevard boasts a gorgeous room, signature booths, a buzzy bar, and elegant private dining spaces, each enhanced with exceptional service, and a wide-ranging selection of wines and cocktail.

