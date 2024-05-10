Province Adds More Than 12,000 Jobs in April 2024

CANADA, May 10 - Released on May 10, 2024

The Province Added 12,300 Jobs Year-Over-Year, with the Fourth Lowest Unemployment Rate Among the Provinces

Newly released labour force numbers from Statistics Canada show growth in Saskatchewan’s labour market, with 12,300 new jobs created year-over-year in the month of April. Saskatchewan’s labour force also reached an all time historical high (aged 15 and over) of 633,000.

“Saskatchewan’s job growth is a further reflection of the record investment in the province which is creating more opportunities for Saskatchewan people and businesses,” Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. “Through targeted investments and proactive support for employers, we are driving economic growth and equipping our workforce with the skills needed to fill job vacancies. This growth is guided by our province’s Investment Attraction and Labour Market Strategies, which is our roadmap to building a highly skilled sustainable labour force for the future, while creating more opportunities and a better quality of life for all Saskatchewan people.”

Saskatchewan’s major cities saw job growth, with Regina's employment up 6,900, an increase of 4.8 per cent, and Saskatoon's employment up 8,200, an increase of 4.3 per cent, when compared to last April.

The province’s unemployment rate is the fourth lowest among provinces, remaining consistently below the national average of 6.1 per cent.

The province recorded several highs for the month of April (aged 15 and over):

Saskatchewan’s employment reached 592,100;

Saskatchewan’s full-time employment reached 485,700; and

Saskatchewan’s male and female employment reached 317,100 and 275,100 respectively.

Year-over-year, full-time employment increased by 6,500, an increase of 1.4 per cent, and part-time employment increased by 5,900, an increase of 5.9 per cent. Female employment is up 1,200, an increase of 0.4 per cent, and male employment up 11,200, an increase of 3.7 per cent.

Major year-over-year gains were reported for professional, scientific, and technical services, up 4,600, an increase of 14.2 per cent; and transportation and warehousing, up 3,900, an increase of 15 per cent.

These figures build on Saskatchewan’s strong economic performance. Most recently, the province tied for second in the nation for real GDP growth, with a 1.6 per cent increase from 2022 to 2023. The total dollar value of the province's 2023 GDP is a record high of $77.9 billion. Saskatchewan also saw retail trade increase by 3.9 per cent in February 2024 compared to February 2023, with the total value reaching $2.1 billion (seasonally-adjusted).

