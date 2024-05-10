Saskatchewan DLC Signs Agreements to Offer New Baseball and Football High School Courses

CANADA, May 10 - Released on May 10, 2024

Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask DLC) is signing partnership agreements with Saskatoon Minor Football and Going Yard Baseball Academy in Saskatoon to support the creation of new locally-developed online learning courses for Baseball and Football Skills at the Grades 10-12 levels. The new courses will be available to athletes of all levels around the province and will include resources and videos created together with Saskatoon Minor Football and Going Yard Baseball Academy.

"Sask DLC is excited to partner with Saskatoon Minor Football and Going Yard Baseball Academy," Minister Responsible for Sask DLC Jeremy Cockrill said. "This new partnership will enable new online courses that allow athletes to earn high school credits, while improving their football and baseball skills."

Through the agreements, Sask DLC will also support Saskatoon Minor Football in providing both in-person and online learning options to athletes selected for their new Saskatchewan Institute of Football. Registration for athletes going into Grades 10 to 12 for the 2024-25 school year opens today. The program anticipates selecting approximately 100 athletes into the program that will run in the second semester (February to June) next school year. You can learn more or register for the institute by visiting www.isfharvesters.com.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Sask DLC, pioneering a groundbreaking blend of academic rigor and athletic excellence in football,” Saskatoon Minor Football Executive Director Brian Guebert said. “The Institute of Saskatchewan Football offers an innovative approach, integrating daily strength and conditioning with immersive football experiences, while providing holistic development while upholding academic excellence."

Going Yard Baseball Academy is currently recruiting players for their Under 16, 17 and 18 teams for the 2024-25 season. Athletes will have access to high-quality training and conditioning throughout the year and will each earn high school credits in baseball to support their graduation plans. To learn more about the program you can visit: www.gyba.ca.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sask DLC to be able to provide these new baseball courses to our athletes supporting their education while having the flexibility to train at a high-level," Going Yard Baseball Academy Coach Andrew Albers said. "Through our academy student-athletes will have access to our incredible coaching and training staff, as well as support from Sask DLC who is able to collaborate with their local schools to support their education."

The new high school courses created with support from Saskatoon Minor Football and Going Yard Baseball Academy will support athletes in improving their skills, learning about nutrition and conditioning as well as the important values of teamwork, leadership, communication and sportsmanship. The Baseball Skills 10 and 20 level courses will be available provincially starting in Semester 1 of the 2024-25 school year, and the 30 level course will be available in Semester 2. The Football Skills 10 course, which is available for both tackle and flag football athletes, will be available provincially in Semester 2 of 2024-25, with the 20 and 30 levels being available the following school year.

To learn more about the Baseball and Football Skill courses available for the 2024-25 school year or to register go to www.saskDLC.ca. Sask DLC also has Hockey Skills 10, 20 and 30 level courses available.

