Income Assistance Mobile Outreach Services Initiative Expanding

May 11 - Released on May 10, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $690,000 in the 2024-25 provincial budget to expand the Income Assistance Mobile Outreach Services initiative. An additional 10 Ministry of Social Services employees will be placed within select community-based organizations to support clients with complex challenges where they are.

"This investment will significantly build on this important initiative that currently places income assistance workers on-site at 26 community-based organization locations across Saskatchewan," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said. "This approach is already making a positive impact to reduce service gaps and barriers for clients, better engage with community-based organizations in joint case planning and accelerating the path to stability for clients with high needs."

Mobile income assistance workers take in-person applications for new clients, assist with obtaining necessary documentation, complete service level screenings, provide appropriate referrals to other programs and agencies and assist with finding secure stabilized housing.

Queen City Wellness Pharmacy is one of the organizations the Ministry of Social Services has partnered with in Regina. The initiative is currently also operating in Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, North Battleford, Yorkton and La Ronge.

"Having income assistance staff on site has meant that we can support and wrap around the people we are both serving," Queen City Wellness Pharmacy's Sarah Kozusko said. "Clients can speak directly to the worker with our staff there to clarify direction, when necessary, helping our community overcome barriers quickly."

The Income Assistance Mobile Outreach Services initiative arose from conversations with community-based organizations who wanted to be able to better support clients with complex needs in navigating and understanding programs and services available to them.

The Ministry of Social Services delivers a wide range of services and supports to the most vulnerable people in our province to ensure they are safe, supported and participating in their communities to the best of their abilities.

