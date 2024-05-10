Mark Cuban Foundation and Booz Allen Hamilton Bring AI Bootcamp to DC Teens

Applications for camp that offers free world-class AI education to help prepare students for latest tech evolution are now open.

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mark Cuban Foundation, in partnership with Booz Allen Hamilton is bringing back the only artificial intelligence (AI) camp of its kind, free of charge, to high school students in the Washington, D.C. area. With a custom and highly relevant curriculum focused on teaching students about the latest developments in the world of AI and Generative AI, the camp will provide the tools to make these technologies work for them and promises to educate, inspire and fuel the next generation of AI professionals.



These AI bootcamps are introductory and accessible to students in grades 9-12 with an interest in technology. Students do not need any prior familiarity with computer science or programming to attend. Over the course of three half-days, students will learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Students also learn how to utilize ChatGPT via tailored inputs and use Microsoft's cloud computing tools to build their own AI applications.

“As AI continues to become an undeniable force in all of our lives, it’s crucial that we open the door to this knowledge, especially to young people who want to explore it,” said Mark Cuban, founder. “While technology expands and becomes more advanced, it becomes more critical that we ensure our students are prepared when they apply for schools or jobs in the future. Thanks to our work with Booz Allen Hamilton, the bootcamp will offer an avenue to explore this fascinating field of technology to any student, no matter their means.”

Booz Allen first hosted the AI bootcamp in 2023 and it returns this fall by popular demand. This year’s bootcamp, taking place in McLean, VA on November 2nd, 9th, and 16th will again be hosted by Booz Allen’s Chief Technology Office, and will be staffed by volunteer AI experts from across the company. Trusted as the largest provider of AI to the federal government according to Deltek's GovWin Federal AI Landscape Report 2024, Booz Allen combines leading AI, cybersecurity, and engineering with emerging tech to deliver results at the heart of their clients' missions.

Booz Allen Hamilton is one of 25+ host companies selected to host camps across the US.

“We’re excited to work with the Mark Cuban Foundation again, and looking forward to introducing local students to the incredible potential of AI through this bootcamp,” said Jessica Reinhardt, Director of AI Investment at Booz Allen. “We believe in accessible AI education and we couldn’t ask for a better opportunity to support our local community and help the next generation of leaders find a path for themselves in the field of this transformative technology.”

Applications for the bootcamp are now open at: markcubanai.org.

About Mark Cuban Foundation’s AI Bootcamp Initiative

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 3 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th -12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. Learn more about the no-cost AI Bootcamp program at markcubanai.org.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Trusted to transform missions with the power of tomorrow’s technologies, Booz Allen Hamilton advances the nation’s most critical civil, defense, and national security priorities. We lead, invest, and invent where it’s needed most—at the forefront of complex missions, using innovation to define the future. We combine our in-depth expertise in AI and cybersecurity with leading-edge technology and engineering practices to deliver impactful solutions. Combining more than 110 years of strategic consulting expertise with the perspectives of diverse talent, we ensure results by integrating technology with an enduring focus on our clients. We’re first to the future—moving missions forward to realize our purpose: Empower People to Change the World®.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs approximately 33,800 people globally as of December 31, 2023, and had revenue of $9.3 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2023. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)