Submit Release
News Search

There were 934 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,065 in the last 365 days.

Minister for Health highlights better access, quality, and safety of diabetes care

The National Diabetes Working Group consists of Diabetes representatives comprising of people who are expert by experience (people with Diabetes), Health care professionals (across all levels of service- Health and Wellbeing, Primary Care- ICGP Lead & Practice nurse development co-coordinator, Specialist Ambulatory Care hubs, acute services, medical, nursing & Health and Social Care Professionals), Advocacy group Diabetes Ireland, reps from higher education institutes. The group acts as a sub working committee of the National Programme for Diabetes and provides national advice on diabetes management.

You just read:

Minister for Health highlights better access, quality, and safety of diabetes care

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more