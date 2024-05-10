Minister for Health highlights better access, quality, and safety of diabetes care
The National Diabetes Working Group consists of Diabetes representatives comprising of people who are expert by experience (people with Diabetes), Health care professionals (across all levels of service- Health and Wellbeing, Primary Care- ICGP Lead & Practice nurse development co-coordinator, Specialist Ambulatory Care hubs, acute services, medical, nursing & Health and Social Care Professionals), Advocacy group Diabetes Ireland, reps from higher education institutes. The group acts as a sub working committee of the National Programme for Diabetes and provides national advice on diabetes management.