Submit Release
News Search

There were 935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,065 in the last 365 days.

Department Announces RFT for development of Rural Female Entrepreneurs initiative under the Rural Innovation and Development Fund

The Department is seeking proposals from suitable, experienced service providers who have the capability and vision to develop and implement a tailored work programme to address the skills, enterprise and capability gaps of rural nascent female entrepreneurs and takes into account the barriers which can limit entrepreneurial activity in rural areas.

You just read:

Department Announces RFT for development of Rural Female Entrepreneurs initiative under the Rural Innovation and Development Fund

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more